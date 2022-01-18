CADILLAC — Cadillac Senior Center Director Diane Patterson said a criminal activity that targets senior citizens is running rampant.
It’s not new. Most likely are familiar with its potential. Yet, countless victims are reported daily, weekly, monthly and yearly across the Northern Michigan region, the state and the country.
For that reason, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will soon be in Cadillac looking to help senior citizens not become victims of criminals and scammers.
On Jan. 27, Nessel will be in Cadillac to have a town hall meeting regarding consumer protection of senior citizens against scams at the Cadillac Senior Center. The purpose is to discuss the signs of scams found through phone calls, mail, email and texts. Nessel also will discuss how to minimize the risk of being scammed.
Patterson said the AG’s office contacted the senior center to see if they would be interested in hosting the town hall.
“Apparently, they will be in the area and (the AG’s office) said because of the nature of scams going around and targeting seniors, they were wondering if we would be interested in hosting a town hall,” Patterson said. “We feel very fortunate that they reached out to us as a focal point for seniors.”
As aforementioned, Patterson said senior citizens being targeted is rampant. She said she often hears of scams going on that target a senior citizen. Even her mother was targeted and fell victim to a scammer.
“They are so trusting,” she said.
In the past, Patterson said the AG’s office would hold Senior Brigade Town Hall meetings throughout the state, but those eventually stopped. The Senior Brigade initiative is designed to assist seniors with financial and healthcare decisions and protect them against scam artists and other predators.
Patterson said senior citizens need to be vigilant when it comes to staying safe against scammers. That includes not trusting anyone on the phone or emails. She said not answering the phone when unsure of who it is, is always good advice.
The town hall is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 and Patterson said Nessel will speak for about an hour and then will spend up to 30 minutes answering questions from those in attendance.
“We are asking people to wear masks and we will have them available. We also will keep people socially distanced,” she said. “We are hosting it in the drill deck area, which is an open area with good ventilation. We wanted it to be in a large enough area to absorb people coming in but not be crowded at the same time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.