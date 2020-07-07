CADILLAC — As Michigan continues to move through the COVID-19 pandemic, Attorney General Dana Nessel is cautioning residents to remain wary of retailers charging excessively high prices for products and of scammers that could potentially steal their personal information.
Since COVID-19 concerns became known in Michigan in early March, Nessel’s office has received around 4,400 price-gouging complaints. Most complaints relate to grocery items, face masks and sanitizers.
Throughout the pandemic, Nessel’s office has taken actions against both brick-and-mortar and online retailers seeking to take advantage of consumers during the public emergency. The rate at which consumer complaints of price-gouging being reported to the Attorney General’s office has appeared to slow down in recent weeks, according to a press release from the AG's office.
“This pandemic has proved to be an opportunity for bad actors to take advantage of people, and from the onset, I have been committed to protecting Michiganders and ensuring predatory businesses don’t exploit public fears during this time of uncertainty,‘ Nessel said. “My office has remained vigilant throughout this public health emergency in an effort to protect consumers, and we hope the decrease in the number of complaints being filed is a result of that hard work. We will continue to evaluate the many complaints reported to my office and take action on as many targets as possible.‘
For the month of June, there was only an increase of about 2.6% in complaints filed with the office, from a total of 4,279 on June 1 to 4,391 on June 30. On May 1, the total was 3,756, while on April 1, the total was 2,506. However, an undetermined number of duplicate complaints were discovered in late April that caused the total number to decrease as staffers removed them from the system.
While the rate at which complaints are filed appears to be decreasing, the total number of complaints received is substantially higher than last year. In 2019, the Attorney General’s office received a total of 80 price-gouging complaints. More than half of these were against either gas stations or propane suppliers.
Action to follow up on the complaints is taken when possible, though some of the complaints filed this year do not warrant further investigation and, unfortunately, many do not contain enough information to verify the complaints as legitimate.
As a result, consumers are encouraged to file a complaint online with the Attorney General’s office so that the complaint contains as much information as needed to properly evaluate a response.
Scams
Nessel’s office identified several scams arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 Medicare/Medicaid: Nessel warned of scammers claiming to be from at least two local public health departments who were calling residents to offer medication and at-home COVID-19 tests while asking for Medicaid and Medicare numbers for billing purposes. Incoming calls were jamming local health departments’ phone lines, delaying important responses to COVID-19.
Door-to-door scammers: Nessel warned residents of door-to-door scammers who may have tried to pose as government officials offering information on stimulus checks, unemployment benefits or other programs and services in place during the pandemic.
Stimulus check scam: A consumer alert and press release were issued urging Michiganders to be on high alert for bad actors aiming to coerce them out of their personal information in a federal stimulus payment scam. To steal personal information, scammers were using the news that the federal government would be sending one-time payments to millions of people across the country as part of an economic relief response to COVID-19.
To file a complaint about scams or price gouging, go to www.michigan.gov/ag and scroll down to "File a Complaint."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.