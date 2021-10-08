Ag taking centerstage in schools this month

CADILLAC — When it comes to the livelihoods of its residents, it likely isn’t surprising manufacturing is at the top of the list in Michigan.
Manufacturing encompasses several subsectors of the Michigan economy, including automotive, metals, machinery, food and beverage, plastics, rubber, bioscience, furniture, chemical products, computer and electronics, defense and more, according to the Michigan Manufacturers Association.
The second leading employer behind manufacturing is agriculture. As one of the most diverse states for agriculture in the United States, Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center Ag Science instructor Mark Johnson many of his students are surprised to find out Michigan only trails California in its agricultural diversity. Michigan produces somewhere around 300 commodities, Johnson said.
“If you are not involved in manufacturing, the second most likely place to land is in an ag-related career field,” he said.
Johnson said that isn’t just the farmers and farm that growing or raise livestock. There is the production but also transport, processing and finally retail of the products to name a few. He also said the box of cereal on your table every morning is the perfect example of how diverse agriculture is in the 21st Century.
“Think about the jobs needed to make a box of Kellogg’s cereal and get it on the grocery store shelf,” he said. “There are a lot of hands on that box of cereal before it reaches your breakfast table.”
To help celebrate agriculture and its importance to the state, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently proclaimed October as Farm to School Month in Michigan to highlight the important connection between Michigan agriculture and healthy school lunches.
Farm to school is a national program enriching the connection communities have with fresh, healthy food and local producers by changing food purchasing and education practices at schools and childcare education settings.
“Farm to School empowers schools, children, and their families to make informed food choices, strengthens the local economy, and contributes to vibrant communities by improving the health and well-being of our kids,” Whitmer said. “I am proud of our efforts to increase access to healthy, fresh local foods in Michigan through our Farm to School efforts. Michigan’s hardworking farmers, school food service workers, and volunteers have been there for our students through the pandemic, and we should highlight their incredible work and build on their efforts.”
Johnson said the issues with supply during the pandemic is the perfect example of why utilizing local food and local food producers are important. Johnson said processing plants were closed during the early parts of the pandemic. The process isn’t something that can be turned on and off in a few weeks.
As consumers found, Johnson said it is a months-long or year-long process and the pandemic highlighted the importance of having processing nearby and Farm to School is one way to do that.
“Our food distribution in the U.S. is the envy of the world, but some logistical issues were highlighted with the pandemic,” Johnson said.
Through the Farm to School program, schools and preschools buy and feature locally produced, farm-fresh foods such as dairy, fruits and vegetables, eggs, honey, meat, and beans on their menus. Schools also incorporate a nutrition-based curriculum and provide students with experiential learning opportunities like farm visits, garden-based learning, cooking lessons, and composting and recycling programs.
As a result, students have access to fresh, local foods, and farmers have access to new markets through school sales. Farmers are also able to participate in programs designed to educate kids about local food and agriculture.
The Center for Regional Food Systems at Michigan State University, the Michigan Department of Education, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and local community and school food programs are championing the statewide efforts.
A recent United States Department of Agriculture grant awarded to MDE will convene key partners and champion school food service directors to develop a series of Farm to School training videos covering procurement, agriculture education, Farm to School program, school gardens, food safety, food preparation, culinary arts and more.
