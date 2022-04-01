CADILLAC — What can be done when the solution to a problem becomes part of that problem? Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness Director Ashley Halladay-Schmandt said they know how to end homelessness, and it’s pretty simple.
“The solution to homelessness is housing,” Halladay-Schmandt said.
But what if the housing options available in the area are too pricey? What is a landlord likely to do when they have the option of bringing in a tenant who is able to pay versus someone who is homeless and probably not able to pay?
This is the dilemma frequently faced by case workers at the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness, who always take a “housing first” approach to assisting their clients, who either are currently homeless or who are at-risk of becoming homeless.
Halladay-Schmandt said the “housing first” approach recognizes that when someone doesn’t have a roof over their head, it magnifies problems in other aspects of their lives — and before those problems can be adequately addressed — finding a home is crucial.
“It’s next to impossible to do that other stuff if you’re still homeless,” Halladay-Schmandt said.
Ensuring that homelessness in the area is “rare, brief, and happens only one time” is a philosophy stemming from the “housing first” approach, and forms the criteria of the Functional Zero status reached by Wexford, Missaukee and Manistee counties in 2019.
The Functional Zero designation means that while homelessness still occurs, there is a network of agencies and organizations here that work together to identify homeless individuals and families, and provide assistance, services and referrals to get them off the streets as soon as possible.
The ultimate goal of that assistance is helping clients find a permanent home. Since the beginning of the pandemic, however, Halladay-Schmandt said locating affordable housing for clients has become a much larger challenge, while the number of people requiring assistance has been on the rise.
Homelessness among veterans is a particular area of concern, as they form a disproportionate percentage of the nation’s homeless population.
Tasha Lapinski, supportive services supervisor for the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency office in Wexford County, estimated that their case load has increased from around 30 veteran individuals and families to around 50 since the beginning of 2020.
During the first few months of the pandemic, Lapinski said they received a flood of phone calls from people who were worried about not having a place to stay. Some of these people were just evicted from their homes (before the statewide moratorium on evictions was implemented), and others had been homeless for a while and were concerned that they wouldn’t be able to find a place to live in the coming months, when the pandemic shut down the country.
While the moratorium on evictions prevented many at-risk individuals and families from being thrown out of their homes, it also prevented residential vacancies from opening up, which contributed to the housing shortage even more.
With housing options limited, Lapinski said they tried to help clients in alternative ways, including by lodging them at area hotels and engaging in diversionary methods to find them a place to stay.
Halladay-Schmandt said diversion is their front-end response to most assistance calls they receive. Diversionary tactics can take a number of forms, including finding out if a client has family elsewhere willing to give them a place to stay until they find permanent housing. Sometimes, a household may kick someone out if they refuse to get a job. In these types of cases, Halladay-Schmandt said they may offer to help the client find employment, in exchange for the household allowing them to stay. Lapinski said they may even offer to contribute a few dollars toward bills if doing so persuades a family member to take in a client at risk of becoming homeless.
Diversion is an intensive two-week process, and Halladay-Schmandt said it has been very effective in Wexford County, where it likely has contributed to fewer people having to stay at the local New Hope Center homeless shelters.
New Hope Center Executive Director Chris Crawley confirmed that while the men’s shelter has been at-capacity for some time, the women’s shelter is at half capacity and they’ve been seeing fewer numbers of clients in general over the last couple of years.
While diversion has proven to be effective, it doesn’t directly address the area’s housing shortage, which Halladay-Schmandt identified as one of the largest contributors to homelessness.
For a variety of reasons, Halladay-Schmandt said landlords are hesitant to enter rental agreements with homeless people — one of the most obvious factors being that they’re running a business and prefer to have tenants who they know can afford the rent.
“They’re less motivated to take on homeless renters because they pay less than they’d be able to get on the open market,” Halladay-Schmandt said.
They’re also worried about damage to units that could be caused by problem tenants.
She said there are incentive programs available to landlords that pay a portion of the rent in exchange for a lower rate that the client is able to afford. Another incentive program pays landlords a sign-on bonus to house homeless clients.
To ease some of the other concerns of landlords, Halladay-Schmandt said they often act as a “middleman” between the landlord and homeless client, so if there are issues that need to be resolved, the coalition is there to help every step of the way.
“They (landlords) can be a part of the solution,” Halladay-Schmandt said.
While the pandemic seems to have exacerbated the area’s homeless problem, one of its silver linings is that it led to more funding for homeless services through legislative acts such as the American Rescue Plan. Halladay-Schmandt said this additional funding allowed them to start their diversion and rental incentive programs, and while it will dry up at some point, she’s optimistic that the success they’ve achieved in the last couple of years will be enough to convince funders to keep the programs going indefinitely.
Those who are homeless or who are at-risk of becoming homeless in Wexford and Missaukee counties are encouraged to call (844) 900-0500 for assistance. Those in Osceola and Lake counties can call (877) 213-5955.
