Ages 50+ can get vaccine, health department says

CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 announced Thursday that people within the department's jurisdiction who are 50 years of age or older can now register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
All frontline essential workers and caregivers of people with special needs are also eligible. People who are 65 years of age or older and on the department's waiting list will continue to receive priority, the department said
Frontline and essential workers include food processing and migrant/seasonal farmworkers; (more information here: https://www.michigan.gov/documents/coronavirus/Ag_Worker_Vaccine_022621_717644_7.pdf); utilities and energy services workers; critical manufacturing workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; U.S. Postal Service workers; local government workers; workers with unique skill sets not covered above, such as non-hospital laboratories and veterinary clinics.
Restaurant workers are not currently eligible to receive the vaccine.
District residents age 50 and older can qualify for the vaccine based on their age alone; they don't also need to have any special medical condition.
You can register for an appointment by visiting https://www.dhd10.org/schedule/.
If there are no dates available, get on the waiting list by visiting https://www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine/ and clicking on the link for the waiting list that matches your age.
The waitlist for essential workers and for people who are caretakers of those with special needs is also available that link. Caregivers and essential workers use the same form.
The special needs category is broad. Caregiver family members and guardians who are age 16 and over of children or adults with special health care needs are eligible for the vaccine now. Special needs categories "include any physical, developmental, mental, sensory, behavioral, cognitive, or emotional impairment or limiting condition that requires medical management, health care intervention and/or use of specialized services or programs. The condition may be congenital, developmental, or acquired through disease, trauma, or environmental cause and may impose limitations in performing daily self-maintenance activities or substantial limitations in a major life activity."
People who are age 65 or older who have not received a vaccination and want one are urged to answer the phone when the health department calls so that they can get on the schedule.
At the same time, on Thursday District Health Department No. 10 warned of COVID-19-vaccine scams.
There were two scams in Mecosta County.
"The first occurrence involved two individuals who reported that someone pretending to be from the health department came to their door offering to give them a $30 gift card if they would allow that person to vaccinate them. One of the individuals contacted the police and filed a report," the health department reported. "In the other occurrence, an individual notified DHD No.10 that someone tried to sell him a Johnson and Johnson vaccine and stated the person had a cooler full of the vaccine. It is unknown if the vaccines were real or where the person obtained them."
The health department went on to note that the COVID-19 vaccine can only be administered by a vaccine-certified health department, doctor’s office, federally qualified health center, pharmacy, or hospital system.
"The only time DHD No. 10 would visit someone in their home to provide a vaccine would be for those that are homebound. In that situation, we would call them first and schedule a date and time for that to occur," the department said.
All four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area had new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Wexford and Missaukee Counties each had four new confirmed cases and reached respective pandemic totals of 1,362 and 656. Wexford County also had a new probable case for a pandemic total of 108 probable cases. Lake County added three confirmed cases and reached a pandemic total of 348. Osceola County added three cases and reached 923.
Statewide cases stood at 593,279 and there were 15,600 total pandemic deaths.
