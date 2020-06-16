AG's Office: No crime by police related to Marion man's death

REED CITY — Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said the two Evart Police officers who were placed on administrative leave last October have returned to work after the Michigan Attorney General's Office found there was nothing criminal about the accidental death of a Marion man last fall.
The letter stating the AG Office's findings was received on May 18 by Badovinac's office and was dated May 5.
In the letter penned and signed by Michigan Assistant Attorney General Stine Grand it stated the department reviewed the materials submitted and based on the Michigan State Police investigation, "it did not appear in the exercise of prosecutorial discretion that a crime can be proved beyond a reasonable doubt." Grand works in the AG Office's Criminal Trials and Appeals Division's Public Integrity Unit.
As a result of that determination, the letter stated the AG's Office closed its file without further action, but if additional "inculpatory evidence comes to light that would change this decision," Badovinac is asked to let the AG's Office know.
Badovinac had no further comments regarding the case. Calls were made to Evart Police Department Chief of Police John Beam but were not immediately returned as he was not in the office Monday. A call to the AG's Office also was made but not immediately returned.
The MSP investigated the case where a Marion man who was tased by police died after he fell on a knife he was holding. Badovinac requested the attorney general’s office review the case to determine if the officers involved acted criminally. Badovinac had said he could have made the decision, but he wanted to ensure no “appearance of impropriety." He also didn’t want the case to be “farmed‘ out to another local prosecutor.
The attorney general’s office responded a short time later and confirmed it would review the case.
With the two Evart Police officers involved in the incident on administrative leave since the Oct. 11 incident, Badovinac asked the attorney general’s office to expedite the process, if possible.
In an earlier press release from MSP, it stated two Evart officers responded to the village of Marion on Oct. 11 to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. The officers responded to a report by a female of a domestic incident between her son, Calvin James Schwab, and her husband. The female caller said Schwab came to their home brandishing two large knives, according to the press release.
The Evart officers arrived and made contact with Schwab who was on foot near the female caller’s home at the intersection of Broadway and 3rd streets in Marion, police said. The officers issued verbal commands and ordered Schwab to go to his knees, which he complied with, according to police.
When additional orders by officers to have Schwab place his hands on his head were not followed, the officers observed him reach into his waistband to produce a large bladed weapon, according to police.
Police said one of the officers was positioned in front of Schwab while the second was positioned behind him. The officer in front of Schwab had a Taser drawn while the officer behind him had his firearm drawn. The officer behind Schwab transitioned to his Taser and deployed it into the 29-year-old’s back, police said.
This resulted in Schwab falling forward and onto the knife he had in his hand, according to police. The knife punctured his chest cavity and the Evart officers immediately called for an ambulance, police said. The officers rendered first aid to Schwab, but he died on the scene as a result of the stab wound.
