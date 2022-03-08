CADILLAC — Currently, we are experiencing what some internet pundits call “Third Winter” and “Mud Season” is quickly approaching.
There may only be four seasons in nature, spring, summer, fall and winter, but those who have lived in Michigan understand it’s not as cut and dry when winter fades into spring. This weekend rain and mild temperatures switched to cold and snow heading into Monday.
That included flooding and freezing and that issue will persist in the coming days and possibly weeks.
Sunday, it was reported a section of North 11 Road had flooded and one vehicle even got stuck when it tried to cross, leaving the driver in need of rescue. Wexford County Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Baker said the flooded road near Buckley was not near any pond or other waterway but was between two farm fields in a low-lying area.
On Monday, the road remained closed and Baker said he was not sure when it would reopen. The water across the roadway was not draining quickly.
“I’m not sure what the next couple weeks will hold. This new snow (that fell Monday) will just add to the issue,” Baker said.
Wexford County Road Commission Manager and Engineer Karl Hanson said northern Wexford County appears to have received more rainfall over the weekend and all the farm fields still have frost in them. With not much snowfall this winter creating insulation, Hanson said the frost is pretty dense in the ground and the rain and warmer temperatures didn’t warm the ground enough to get out the frost.
He said as a result of the frost still being in the ground, any water from rain that fell or snow that melted had no place to go.
So with it not being absorbed into the ground, Hanson said it sought out low-lying areas like that section of North 11 Road.
He said it is a similar situation for farm fields around Boon and Clam Lake Township, but those areas are not as bad as North 11 Road. Hanson also said areas that historically have flooding issues currently are not seeing flooding problems.
“11 Road will be closed for a while. It has only gone down an inch or 1.5 inches in the 40 hours it has been like that. As soon as the frost gets out in a few spots, it will drain quickly,” Hanson said Monday afternoon. “With the current forecast, I’m not sure how long it will be like that.”
He also said those who live on gravel or dirt roads can expect things to be messy for the next several weeks. He said having the rain, ice and snow in various combinations during the last few weeks has created some unique situations on roads.
“This is more than normal,” Hanson said of the icy conditions. “We don’t normally get these kinds of conditions. The type of ice it is making is very dense ice. It is like lake ice.”
