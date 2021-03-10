WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is expected to pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan this week.
The Senate approved the package on a party-line 50-49 vote over the weekend.
The sweeping pandemic relief package would provide $1,400 checks for most Americans and direct billions of dollars to schools, state and local governments, and businesses.
If passed, it will be the third round of stimulus payments since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States
The money has been spent locally in varied ways.
"I've seen a couple put it away in savings and I've seen some that pay down credit card debt. And I've seen some that just spent it," said Patti O'Dell, a tax researcher at the accounting firm Baird, Cotter and Bishop in Cadillac. Other accountants told her their clients "used the last stimulus check to give to charities since so many people are hurting. One said they had one client that played with it at the casino."
"I think a lot of people are really looking forward to that stimulus," O'Dell said. "I think a lot of people are struggling more than people realize."
O'Dell said even some folks that outwardly appear like they wouldn't be struggling financially during the pandemic are struggling with money.
"You don't know everybody's situation," O'Dell said. "I have very little clients that have done OK. They're all making less than they made last year, or even in 2019. It's been a sad, sad tale."
The so-called "American Rescue Plan" would also extend unemployment benefits from the federal government through Sept. 6 at $300 a week. That’s on top of what beneficiaries are getting through their state unemployment insurance program. The first $10,200 of jobless benefits would be non-taxable for households with incomes under $150,000.
That piece of legislation could cause headaches for accountants this tax season, as it could affect taxes that have already been filed.
"I've been on the phone all day calling clients," O'Dell said. The message? "It's still not law but that if it does turn into law, we will definitely address the issue and get them their refunds due to them as soon as possible if their returns have already been filed. And we're holding on to returns that could be affected that haven't been filed yet."
The legislation would also provide a 100% subsidy of COBRA health insurance premiums to ensure that laid-off workers can remain on their employer health plans at no cost through the end of September.
The legislation provides a direct payment of $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000.
The size of the check would shrink for those making slightly more, with a hard cut-off at $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for married couples.
Most Americans will be getting the full amount. The median household income was $68,703 in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Under current law, most taxpayers can reduce their federal income tax bill by up to $2,000 per child. In a significant change, the bill would increase the tax break to $3,000 for every child age 6 to 17 and $3,600 for every child under the age of 6.
"The legislation also calls for the payments to be delivered monthly instead of in a lump sum. If the secretary of the Treasury determines that isn’t feasible, then the payments are to be made as frequently as possible," O'Dell told the newspaper in an email. "I have no idea if the IRS is just going to send money every month toward it or if the parents will get their credit through their payroll like advance payments of earned income credit. But it looks like every child 17 and under will get $250 a month and the kids under six will get $300 a month."
For tax credits could be difficult to track.
"The worse part for the tax return preparers is that parents will not keep track of the payments they received (like the stimulus checks) and then when we have to reconcile on their 2021 tax return, we will not know the correct amount they truly received. I wish the IRS would allow a lookup tool so that tax return preparers could look up what was received and report it properly on the tax return," O'Dell said. "I also don’t really know if the IRS is up to the challenge if they are going to be the ones to send the monthly advances. They have been sending stimulus checks to people that died in 2019, etc. I hope so but I could see it becoming a headache for tax return preparers who will get the call, 'I haven’t received my advance this month.'"
Families would get the full credit regardless of how little they make in a year, leading to criticism that the changes would serve as a disincentive to work. Add in the $1,400 checks and other items in the proposal, and the legislation would reduce the number of children living in poverty by more than half, according to the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University.
The bill also significantly expands the Earned Income Tax Credit for 2021 by making it available to people without children. The credit for low and moderate-income adults would be worth $543 to $1,502, depending on income and filing status.
The bill provides about $30 billion to help low-income households and the unemployed afford rent and utilities, and to assist the homeless with vouchers and other support. States and tribes would receive an additional $10 billion for homeowners who are struggling with mortgage payments because of the pandemic.
