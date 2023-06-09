CADILLAC — By now, you likely have seen the surreal pictures of places like New York City and the impact of smoke from Canadian wildfires is having on air quality.
Those issues, thanks to north and northwesterly winds, also are impacting Michigan, albeit at lesser levels. Regardless, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy declared Thursday and until noon Friday to be an “Action Day” for elevated levels of fine particulate in 23 Michigan counties, including Lake and Osceola.
EGLE said smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada, are currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups level with some hourly concentrations reaching the Unhealthy level. PM2.5 describes fine, inhalable particles, with diameters that are generally 2.5 micrometers and smaller, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
EGLE also said it is recommended that active children and adults, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the time stated on these action days.
Dr. Martin Dubravec of Allergy and Asthma Specialists of Cadillac said his office does pollen counts, which is one variable of air quality, and those have been high as of late. He said his office also has seen an uptick in bronchitis diagnosis and asthma flare ups and those will continue until there is rain.
He also said with the smoke drift from Canadian fires and the dry conditions it is not helping the situation.
“It is an important topic. What we are seeing is a lot of patients who are uncharacteristically uncomfortable. Pollen counts are high but it is multi-factorial,” he said.
National Weather Service Gaylord meteorologist Dan Cornish said the thing that would help clear the air in the Great Lakes region and in particular Michigan would be a shift in the wind direction. He said a westerly wind would help move it to a different location. He also said a weather pattern also could help achieve that.
Luckily, Cornish said a cold front is forecasted to move into the Great Lakes region Saturday evening and into Sunday. He said that the cold front will help to shift the winds and will alleviate the smoke problems Michigan is experiencing. He said the drift smoke from the Canadian wildfires combined with the dust in the air from the extremely dry conditions is not helping the air quality issues.
The chance for rain later this weekend and into next week, however, should help address some of the issues associated with the dust in the air, Cornish said.
“We are looking for the chance of rain from Saturday evening into early next week. That will help to keep the dust down too and not flying all over in the air,” he said.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports, postponing Major League Baseball games, including the Detroit Tigers games against the Philadelphia Phillies, and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks.
Smoke from the blazes in various parts of the country has been lapping into the U.S. since last month but intensified with recent fires in Quebec, where about 100 were considered out of control Wednesday — which, unsettlingly, was national Clean Air Day in Canada.
On Thursday, racing at Belmont Park was canceled and the Washington Nationals’ home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks was postponed due to poor air quality from the Canadian wildfires.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.