Air quality concerns don't disappear with the sun

CADILLAC — In the summer, sun-soaked oxygen and fumes can twist the air you breathe. A chemical reaction converts O2 into O3, or ozone.
It’s associated most with urban areas, but Northern Michigan can experience an increase in ozone when winds blow volatile compounds —like gas fumes — over Lake Michigan, where the hot summer sun heats the gas and causes a chemical reaction that means oxygen molecules bond together in a trio (O3) instead of a pair (O2).
“It’s kind of like a double-bake oven,‘ said Jim Haywood, a senior meteorologist with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Ozone irritates the lungs.
Too much ozone, and environmental agencies will issue air quality alerts, warning you that the air is potentially dangerous.
By the end of September, however, there’s little chance you’ll get an ozone warning. There’s not enough sun.
The start of winter “turns the power off,‘ as Haywood puts it.
But air quality can still be a concern in the depths of winter.
The cause, however, is different. Instead of ozone, too much fine particulate matter is a likely source of any wintertime air quality warnings.
Though rare — Haywood can’t remember any crud-in-the-air warnings for approximately 15 years — wintertime weather can cause pollution to get stuck in the air you breathe.
Like ozone, winds from urban areas can blow fine particulate matter to Northern Michigan.
Fine particulate matter, is “just very very small particulates,‘ that are smaller than the eye can see, as Haywood said.
The particulates are created by idling cars, wood stoves, and other combustion. You might call it “soot.‘
Small though they may be, the particulates don’t belong in your lungs.
When air quality diminishes because there’s too much fine particulate matter, people with asthma, COPD, and other heart and lung conditions can suffer.
“There’s no question — no question — that hospitalizations and emergency department visits go up during poor air quality from fine particulate matter,‘ said Dr. John Balmes, a professor at the University of California San Francisco, who also serves as an expert for the American Lung Association.
In wintertime, high pressure systems squish the particulates closer to the earth. Downward pressure creates a “cap‘ or a “lid‘ that keeps the fine particulate matter from circulating upward and the particulates become less diluted in the air, Balmes said.
High pressure systems typically follow storms.
“We’ll get a parade of winter storms. Storm systems coming through will be followed by high pressure,‘ said Brian Adams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Gaylord office.
While wintertime air quality warnings in Michigan are rare, they are more common elsewhere. In the San Francisco area, where Dr. Balmes lives, Spare the Air alerts call for residents to refrain from burning wood when air quality is bad during the winter.
Staying indoors is the best way to avoid breathing particulate on days with poor air quality. But pay attention to how airtight the building is — a newer building might have more effective seals than a drafty older building. And pay attention to how you’re staying warm. If you’re using a fireplace that sends particulate into your home, you might still suffer the effects of breathing bad air.
