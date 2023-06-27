The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Tuesday an action day for elevated levels of fine particulate in all northern lower Michigan counties, including Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties.
For the second time this summer, air quality could be an issue in the Cadillac area.
Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are expected to impact PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much northern lower Michigan.
PM2.5 are tiny particles in the air that reduce visibility and cause the air to appear hazy when levels are elevated. They also are an air pollutant that is a concern for people’s health when levels in air are high.
The air quality index is expected to range from the unhealthy for sensitive groups level with some hourly concentrations reaching the unhealthy level. It is recommended that sensitive groups such as people with lung disease, heart disease, children and older adults should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For further information, check out EGLE’s website.
