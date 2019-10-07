Airport Animal Clinic reopens to care for Cadillac area pets

CADILLAC — The Cadillac area has a new option when it comes to veterinary service and for some residents, it might be a familiar one.
Recently, Airport Animal Clinic reopened to offer veterinary services for small animals after it had been closed. Dr. Barb Todd, who bought the clinic in May, said it made sense for her to expand from the small office in Reed City, Country Veterinary Service and Supply.
“It was available and is a good building for veterinary work,‘ she said. “I was getting a lot of northern pressure from clients here in Reed City because this clinic is small. (Airport Animal Clinic) will help to take the traffic away from here. It was the right time and the right opportunity.‘
She said while the former Airport Animal Clinic also catered to large animal clients, the new iteration will only be for small animals, i.e. family pets. She said the large animal services were still being operated out of the Airport Animal Clinic until the end of July but have since moved into a new office.
Services available at the clinic include surgeries, annual check ups, digital radiology, dentistry, sick animal, blood work and spay and neuters. There is potential for there to be kenneling available in the future but Todd said that is not available currently.
To set up an appointment call (231) 775-1378. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and is located at 7749 34 Road.
