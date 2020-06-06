CADILLAC — The plane crash at the Wexford County Airport Thursday night drew help from members of the airport community.
"Everybody stepped up and knew what they needed to do. I was really proud of everybody because some other pilots game to help," said David Mackey, the airport's interim manager. Mackey is usually a board member at the airport but is filling in while the airport looks for a new manager. It's a job he'd held for about a week when the crash happened.
The airport was open again by about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Mackey said.
The crash happened at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening when a float plane's take-off went belly-up.
Float planes, when taking off from land instead of by water, get dragged behind a truck on a trailer until there's enough speed and lift to take-off.
A witness on Thursday told the Cadillac News that a crosswind may have contributed to the crash.
Cadillac Police, in a subsequent news release, said "As the airplane began to lift it is believed that it drifted into one of the trailer tires causing it to lose control and crash on the grass south of the runway."
Police reported finding "a damaged single engine fixed wing float plane south of the runway in the grass," upon arrival.
Cadillac Police say the pilot is a 49-year-old man from Pierson, Michigan. He was able to exit the plane on his own "and was in the hanger upon our arrival," police said.
The pilot was taken to Cadillac Munson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A small amount of fuel did spill, but Mackey said it was a very small amount.
The tanks were intact because of the way the plane landed, Mackey said. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy did not respond to the scene.
The number of planes that take off daily from the airport can vary widely, from two to 40, Mackey estimated.
"I would say a typical day, between the training rides and the student pilots, you're probably looking at 25 takeoffs and landings a day," Mackey said.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to the Cadillac News on Friday that an investigation is underway, as is standard. However, the administration does not release details until their investigation is complete, a spokesperson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.