CADILLAC — A 23-year-old Thomasville, Alabama, man is facing two drug-related charges after he was arraigned Monday in 84th District Court.
Nkenge Ojeri Gamble was charged with one count each of delivery or manufacture of marijuana or synthetic equivalents and use of marijuana, synthetic marijuana, spice or salvia for his connection with an incident on or about Oct. 26 in Manton. If convicted, Gamble faces up to four years in prison and or up to $20,000 in fines.
The charges are merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Gamble is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $450 cash or surety bond was issued and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 6.
