CADILLAC — Among the myriad harmful effects brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic was a society-wide increase in heavy drinking.
According to data collected by the Michigan Department of Regulatory Affairs Liquor Control Commission, alcohol sales in Wexford, Osceola, Missaukee and Lake counties rose by hundreds of thousands of dollars (in each county) in 2020.
In Wexford County, businesses reported selling around $5.8 million worth of alcohol in 2020, which is $800,000 more than in 2019; in Osceola County, $2.2 million worth of alcohol was sold, which is $400,000 more than in 2019; in Missaukee County, businesses sold $1.2 million, which is almost $300,000 more than in 2019; and in Lake County, there were $1.8 million in alcohol sales, which is $300,000 more than in 2019.
All told, people spent roughly $1.8 more on alcohol in local counties in 2020 than they did the year before.
That explosion of indulgence hasn’t come without a price.
Throughout 2020, Dr. Craig Derror, a psychologist who practices in Cadillac, said he saw a very noticeable uptick in patients struggling with addiction.
“People felt hopeless and helpless, so they used as an avoidance strategy,‘ Derror said. “Plus more people were unemployed or working from home, so it became more acceptable to do things like day drinking. People who would drink on the weekends started doing it every day, then it becomes an addiction and a problem.‘
Lacking outlets for stress and burnt out from Zoom meetings, FaceTime and other virtual alternatives to meeting face-to-face, Derror said people turned to alcohol and drugs to fill the void.
With all that extra drinking going on, it makes sense to worry about the possibility of more people driving on local roadways while under the influence.
In the city of Cadillac, officers handled 29 cases of operating while intoxicated in 2020, compared to 46 in 2019.
While it’s important to note that OWI cases also include those involving substances other than alcohol, such as opioids and meth, Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said the drop is significant, nonetheless.
It’s hard to determine exactly why there weren’t more cases, but Ottjepka said it could have been due to people tending to drink more at home rather than driving to bars and restaurants, many of which were closed or restricted for a good portion of the year.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said he also didn’t notice an obvious increase in intoxicated drivers on the roadways last year, even after roadway traffic picked up following the statewide lockdown in the spring.
Prosecutors in Osceola and Missaukee counties reported that the number of OWI cases in 2020 wasn’t abnormally high compared to historical averages (at least over the last three years). In Osceola County, there were 72 alcohol-related charges in 2020, compared to 64 in 2019 and 93 in 2018. In Missaukee County, there were 60 OWI cases in 2020, compared to 83 cases in 2019 and 61 cases in 2018.
“I will say that the number of drunk driving and drugged driving cases appear to be increasing in Missaukee County since the pandemic began,‘ Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten wrote in an email to the Cadillac News. “The number of individuals referred to our local sobriety court has increased and this office has been actively prosecuting these cases while working with defendants to find suitable treatment and counseling options.‘
There were other disturbing trends noticed in the data, as well.
Osceola County Prosecutor Anthony Badovinac said during the same period that alcohol-related charges remained somewhat stable, meth crimes skyrocketed from 29 in 2018 to 74 in 2020. He said many of those cases also involved driving under the influence of the drug.
“Often people who drive under the influence of meth are found parked somewhere or are driving erratically and are unresponsive and lost geographically,‘ Badovinac said. “What is confusing is that we have individuals who are 40, 50 or 60 years old and have no criminal record and who are using meth on a daily or weekly schedule. As usual, they, not unlike drunk drivers, get pulled over for, speeding, loud exhaust, no license plate, no insurance, headlight out, etc. Just stupid stuff ... it has replaced marijuana as the drug of choice and alcohol as it cannot be readily smelled.‘
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said 2020 set the stage for a “concerning and dangerous upward trend amongst the various types of OWI cases (see infobox on A1).‘
“I am troubled by the increase in minors operating with alcohol in their system along with the increase in the number of cases causing serious injury,‘ said Wiggins, “I think it is clear there was more time on their hands which afforded the opportunity to consume, and unfortunately get behind the wheel.‘
Wiggins said that it’s hard to say for certain whether the increase in OWI cases was a result of the pandemic but he suspects it played a part.
“For example, we know that alcohol sales increased, and by deductive reasoning consumption was also up,‘ Wiggins said. “I also believe there was a lot more ’self-medicating’ than before. As we are finding out, the lockdown was a major player when it came to mental health.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.