CADILLAC — Two people were injured in a crash Saturday night in Wexford County after a vehicle overturned and landed in the ditch.
According to a press release from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:54 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on M-115 near North 19 1/2 Road.
A northwest bound vehicle, with two adult occupants in the vehicle, traveled off the northwest shoulder of M-115. The vehicle overturned and came to a final rest upside down in the ditch well off the roadway.
The driver of the vehicle and the passenger were treated by Mesick and Buckley EMS and transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for further medical evaluation.
Alcohol and speed were believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
