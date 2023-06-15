CADILLAC — Well, that didn't take long.
Thursday morning District Health Department No. 10 was notified by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy that algae blooms were detected on Lake Cadillac.
The blooms were noticed on the east and north shores of the lake by EGLE on Wednesday afternoon. The agency's water resources division collected samples near the boat launch and nearby beach later on Wednesday.
The results were positive for microcystin, an algal toxin released by some types of algae in lakes or rivers. Algae blooms can form when there are high nutrient levels within bodies of water along with warm temperatures. Signs will be posted along the lake to notify individuals to avoid contact with the water in that area.
“Algae blooms look like a green mat right on top of the water that smells bad and has a gelatinous texture to them,” DHD No. 10 Environmental Health Director Michael Kramer said. “The algal toxins that are released can be harmful to aquatic life, pets and humans, so it is very important to avoid these areas.”
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.