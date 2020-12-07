CADILLAC — By November, scummy blue-green algae is normally gone from Northern Michigan inland lakes as the weather cools.
But a warm fall means that some lakes in the region have continued to deal with potentially toxic algae.
Last week District Health Department No. 10 warned that algae blooms had been located on Ryerson Lake (also known as Long Lake) east of Fremont in Newaygo County.
Algal blooms have been increasingly common in recent years throughout the health department’s jurisdiction.
“This year was an especially bad year, with blooms extending into November that normally would have ended in early October,‘ the health department stated in a news release.
There’s possibly a COVID-connection.
The extended blooms are “likely a result of hotter summers and falls due to climate change and could also be an effect of prolonged seasonal homes usage around our lakes due to the multiple stay-at-home orders.‘
The late-fall blooms do not appear to be a problem on Lake Cadillac or Lake Mitchell.
“Thank goodness this has not occurred on any of our lakes,‘ said Jennifer Jermalowicz-Jones, Ph.D. owner of Restorative Lake Sciences. Jermalowicz-Jones manages Lake Cadillac.
She said Ryerson Lake is out of balance.
“This is why we are pushing so hard to educate people that over-treatment or not having enough native vegetation AND having nutrient loads not addressed are big contributors to blue-green algae,‘ Jermalowicz-Jones wrote in an email.
Blue-green algae can be toxic and has been known to kill dogs that lap it up.
This week DHD No. 10 issued the following guidelines for staying safe from blue-green algae.
— Avoid direct contact with waterways that appear to be scummy or have a green shade.
— Do not drink untreated surface waters.
— Obey posted signage for public health advisories and/or beach closings.
— Limit or avoid eating fish from algal bloom impacted areas.
— Contact with algae blooms can cause minor illness in humans but can be fatal to pets. Therefore, it is also recommended that people keep their pets out of water that shows any signs of algae blooms.
— People and pets can experience the following symptoms after algal bloom exposure: Rash, hives, or skin blisters at skin contact site; Runny eyes and/or nose, sore throat, asthma-like symptoms, or allergic reactions; Diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, weakness, tingly fingers, numbness, dizziness, difficulty breathing or even death resulting from ingesting contaminated water.
If you think you’ve been exposed to algal blooms take the following precautions:
— Remove yourself from the exposure and seek medical treatment if symptoms occur.
— Thoroughly rinse off pets with clean, fresh water if they swam in an area with algal blooms to avoid potential toxic ingestion from licking.
— Seek medical or veterinary treatment as soon as possible if you think you or your pet may have been poisoned from algal bloom.
