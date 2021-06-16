All area counties report one additional COVID case Tuesday

CADILLAC — Each county in the Cadillac News coverage area reported an additional COVID-19 case on Tuesday.
According to District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department, Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties all added one new positive test, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in each county to 2,548, 1,268, 590 and 1,522, respectively.
No new deaths were reported in this area, or the entire District Health Department No. 10 coverage area, on Tuesday.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, so far 51.8% of residents in Wexford County have received a COVID-19 vaccination. That comes out to 14,786 administered vaccines, which is 14 more than was reported on Monday.
In Missaukee County, 48.5% of the population has been vaccinated. That comes out to 6,226 administered vaccines, which is four more than was reported on Monday.
In Lake County, 56% of the population has been vaccinated. That comes out to 5,917 administered vaccines, which is four more than was reported on Monday.
In Osceola County, which has persistently lagged behind neighboring counties for rates of vaccination, 40.7% of the population has been vaccinated. That comes out to 8,240 administered vaccines, which is 18 more than was reported on Monday.
Statewide cases increased by 182 on Tuesday, and the number of deaths increased by 26. According to the state of Michigan website, the deaths announced today included seven deaths identified during a vital records review There have been 892,651 confirmed cases statewide and 19,574 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
