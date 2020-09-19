All four counties see some movement on COVID-19 cases

CADILLAC — All four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area had some sort of COVID-19 case activity on Friday.
Wexford, Lake and Osceola counties had new confirmed cases, according to data released on Friday, while Missaukee County had one new possible case. Confirmed cases have been verified via diagnostic testing that looks for the SARS-COV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. Possible cases have not been verified through testing.
There was one new case in Wexford and Lake counties and two new cases in Osceola County. Missaukee County had one new probable case.
The new cases on Friday brought the pandemic-long confirmed case totals to 103 in Wexford County, 32 in Lake County and 80 in Osceola County. Missaukee County remains at 41 confirmed cases.
Probable cases are at 20 in Wexford County, 17 in Missaukee County, one in Lake County and 10 in Osceola County.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in each county, however, does not necessarily paint a good picture of how prevalent the disease is in the county at the moment.
Generally, people are contagious for 10 days after their symptoms first appear or after they test positive for the virus. People are supposed to quarantine during that time; however, about 40% of people who have the virus are asymptomatic, health experts have said. Those people are unlikely to be staying home.
In Wexford County, state data shows five confirmed cases in the past 10 days; Missaukee has had two, Lake isn't showing any and Osceola has had six confirmed case and one probable case.
Knowing how many people are likely contagious, however, is also not indicative of wellness. Doctors report people can suffer the consequences of COVID-19 for months after falling sick.
Statewide numbers reached 115,387 on Friday. There have been 6,638 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan, five of which have been in the newspaper's coverage area. Wexford County has lost four people to COVID-19 and Missaukee County has lost one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.