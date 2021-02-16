CADILLAC — Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties continued their combined month-long drop in coronavirus positivity rates.
The positivity rate among the four counties for the week ending Feb. 13, as calculated by the Cadillac News, was 5.8%. Out of the 1,490 tests run for SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, there were 86 positive test results for residents of the four counties.
At 5.8%, the Cadillac News coverage area is nearing a World Health Organization threshold of 5% that is used to indicate whether testing is likely to be capturing all of the cases.
Lake County's positivity rate for the week ending Feb. 13 was 1.1% while Osceola County's was 5%, Wexford County was 7.7% and Missaukee County was 8%.
All of the local counties have added cases since Friday.
Wexford County added 10 cases and reached a pandemic total of 1,309. Missaukee County added seven cases and reached a pandemic total of 593 and Lake County added one case, reaching 337 total cases, according to District Health Department No. 10's data dashboard. Meanwhile, the state of Michigan had Osceola County at 895 total cases as of Monday afternoon, though Central Michigan District Health Department had not updated the data dashboard upon which the Cadillac News typically relies. If the 895 number is accurate, then Osceola County gained six cases since Friday.
The statewide pandemic total of confirmed cases reached 575,489 on Monday; the state said the average number of cases on Sunday and Monday was 632. Deaths reached 15,158.
Vaccination numbers continued climbing last week.
DHD No. 10 said on Monday that the department administered 5,522 last week.
Of the 5,522 people, in Wexford County, 86 people received their second of two COVID-19 doses while 328 got their first dose. The county's running total of vaccinations is 2,086 people with first doses and 1,309 with second doses.
In Missaukee County, nobody got a second dose last week but 396 got their first dose. The running total is 986 first doses and 427 second doses.
In Lake County, 52 people got their second dose last week while 298 got their first. Lake County's running total is 748 first doses and 326 second doses.
In Osceola County, there have been 1,012 second doses administered compared to 3,592 total doses.
