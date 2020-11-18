CADILLAC — There were 17 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Munson Cadillac Hospital Tuesday morning.
When the hospital isn't in surge or disaster mode, the bed capacity is typically in the low 30s, according to the acting chief of medicine, Dr. James Whelan.
Though more can be accommodated when necessary—such as during a pandemic—the numbers underscore the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.
COVID-19 cases in the region and statewide continues rocketing.
All hospitals have to have plans for "all hands on deck" or "mass events."
Though we're not there yet, and we're not expected to reach that point, this week the hospital is once again refreshing disaster plans.
Everybody who is on staff at the hospital signs an agreement that they'll help to the best of their abilities, should disaster strike.
When the first COVID surge happened, the hospital reached out to community providers to find out who would be comfortable providing what level of care (as well as who could not provide care due to their own pre-existing conditions).
"We created that whole list but luckily the first surge never got that bad," Dr. Whelan said. "As we're having our second surge, we have simply stated that we're going to pull that back out and refresh it."
After all, providers retire, new ones come to town and health status changes.
Dr. Alicia Elmore, a physician at Family Practice of Cadillac, is one of the doctors who got an email this week asking for updated information.
In a disaster, providers might tap into previous experience, even if that's slightly different than what they normally do now.
"Some of us are previous military docs, so triage is not that big of a deal," Dr. Elmore said, explaining how some private practice doctors might help out in the Emergency Room.
Though some things might be new.
"You have to have everybody certified on that (computer) system and have them have credentials and have all their passwords set and stuff like that," Dr. Elmore noted.
The disaster planning goes both ways; Munson keeps track of who might be able to help, while the private practices plan for which providers they would send to help the hospital first, as well as how they would help their own patients with non-COVID issues; that could mean telehealth or online visits.
Dr. Whelan said this week's step of reaching out to community providers is precautionary.
"It's highly unlikely that we would need to reach out to community providers and ask them to come in and help take care of hospitalized patients," Dr. Whelan said.
If that did happen in Cadillac, it's unlikely that you would get a surprise out-of-network bill.
"Essentially, all of the providers are contracted through a local organization called the Wexford Physician Hospital Organization," Dr. Whelan said. "The providers in our community are all under that umbrella. And so there wouldn't be an out-of-network situation in our community."
Both Dr. Elmore and Dr. Whelan said they are concerned about the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
"We are begging, essentially, people to take this very seriously," Dr. Whelan said. "You can rail against Gov. Whitmer's recommendations, but you will not find people in the health care system who disagree with them."
Even if the state went into complete lockdown right now, hospitalizations would continue to rise for a couple of weeks because hospitalizations trail exposures by about that much, Dr. Whelan said.
"We are losing more of our community members. Our hospital is much fuller than it has been at any previous time with COVID patients," Dr. Whelan said. "We continue to hear community members complain about the restrictions—when we know we have to do that to try and slow this down."
