CADILLAC — All counties in the Cadillac News coverage area added new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, but each county had seven or fewer new cases.
Wexford County added the seven cases on Wednesday, reaching a pandemic total of 922 cases.
Missaukee County added five new cases for a pandemic total of 396.
Osceola County added four new cases for a pandemic total of 704.
LakeCounty added three new cases, reaching a pandemic total of 278.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, though Central Michigan District Health Department's COVID-19 data dashboard on Wednesday did confirm the two new Osceola County deaths reported by the state on Tuesday.
COVID-19 deaths in the four counties within the newspaper's coverage area have reached 42. There have been 16 in Osceola County, 13 in Wexford County, seven in Missaukee County and six in Lake County.
Local hospitalizations continued dropping on Wednesday. Munson Cadillac Hospital had eight people hospitalized and positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a decrease of two since Tuesday.
The number of COVID-positive inpatients in Cadillac has been steadily dropping since the Nov. 28-29 peak of 20. While Munson has started treating COVID-positive patients at more of its hospitals, the healthcare system's COVID-19 dashboard also reflects declining hospitalizations across the system.
However, eight hospitalized patients in Cadillac is still much higher than what was seen this summer; in July, the highest number of hospitalized COVID-positive patients was two.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will not update COVID-19 data on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
