All local counties had new COVID-19 cases Friday

CADILLAC — For the second week in a row, the Cadillac region is on pace to have a SARS-COV-2 positivity rate above 5%.
Diagnostic tests that look for evidence of the novel coronavirus have found 67 positives out of 1,200 tests run for Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola, and Lake County residents. That's a positivity rate of 5.6% for the week ending Oct. 31, based on the most recent data from the state of Michigan analyzed by the Cadillac News. The most recent data comes from Thursday; the ultimate positivity rate could rise or fall as the week ends.
The first two weeks of October had positivity rates of 1.7% and 2.6%; the whole month is at 3.6%.
In recent weeks, there have been so many new cases that District Health Department No. 10 (which has jurisdiction in Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties, among seven others) reissued a warning on Friday about the department's difficulty in conducting contact tracing.
In the health department's 10-county jurisdiction, there have been 413 new confirmed cases and 23 probable cases.
"We have reached capacity and are unable to promptly investigate every case and contact trace. Priority is being given to school-aged children, residents and employees of long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, large group settings, and other higher-risk situations," the health department said on Friday.
That means people are being urged to play an active role in informing close contacts of possible exposure and self-quarantine without being told.
New cases were reported in all four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area on Friday.
Wexford County had three, for 170 cases total since the pandemic began.
People diagnosed at the beginning of the pandemic are unlikely to be still contagious; generally speaking, people are contagious for about 10 days after being diagnosed. Still, given that there is a surge and about 40% of people who have contracted and can spread the novel coronavirus are asymptomatic, you shouldn't assume that here are "only" 19 people who are sick in Wexford County (the number who started showing symptoms or tested positive between Oct. 21 and Oct. 30). Those people, however, should be in isolation.
Missaukee and Lake counties each had two new cases, for 76 and 63 cases, respectively.
Osceola County added three cases, reaching 171 total.
Osceola County has had the highest positivity rate this week in the local counties, at 8.2% compared to 4.3% in Wexford County, 3.8% in Missaukee County and 2.9% in Lake County.
Local hospitalizations have also been trending upward. Every hospital tracked by DHD No. 10 has multiple people admitted for COVID-19 as of Friday.
Additionally, DHD No. 10 issued a public exposure warning for Oak Groves Tavern in Irons. Somebody who was potentially contagious on Oct. 16 and 17 was at the tavern.
"This is considered a high-risk exposure because we are not able to identify or notify all individuals who may have had close contact with the positive case," the health department said.
Statewide cases continued surging upward on Friday, reaching 174,388, a 3,168 case increase over the previous day. There have been 7,309 deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan, an increase of 11 over the previous day.
The surge means DHD No. 10 has urged people to take the following steps if they test positive for COVID-19 or if they are notified that they were a close contact to somebody who has tested positive for the virus:
If you were notified that you tested positive for COVID-19:
Self-isolate for 10 days. After 10 days, if your symptoms have improved and you have not had a fever for 24 hours (without the use of medications), you may return to normal activities.
Notify all your close contacts immediately. A close contact is someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period starting from two days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, two days prior to test specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.
If you were notified that you were a close contact to a positive case:
Self-quarantine for 14 days beginning the first full day after the last date of exposure to the positive case.
FOR EXAMPLE:
Last exposure date is Oct. 20. Begin counting quarantine from 10/21 through 11/3. Resume normal activities on 11/4.
Consider getting tested, especially if you develop symptoms of COVID-19.
If you get tested and the results are negative, you still must complete your 14-day quarantine before resuming normal activities.
