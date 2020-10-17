CADILLAC — All four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area had newly confirmed cases on Friday.
Missaukee County, at five new cases, had the biggest increase in new cases. It was the biggest single-day increase in Missaukee County since April, when a cluster of COVID-19 cases cropped up among agriculture workers. A spokesperson for District Health Department No. 10 said it was believed all five of the new cases in Missaukee County on Friday reside in the same household.
Lake County had two new cases on Friday, while Wexford and Osceola counties each had one.
Wexford County still has the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the newspaper's coverage area; 128 people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 while 21 have showed symptoms but did not test positive.
Osceola County has had 107 people test positive for the virus; state data indicates there have been 12 probable cases in Osceola County.
Missaukee County has had 59 confirmed and 16 probable cases. Lake County has 41 confirmed and one probable case.
People can have and spread COVID-19 without knowing it and without feeling sick at all. However, once people start feeling sick or test positive for the virus, they're generally contagious for about 10 days.
In the local counties, there are approximately 19 cases in the contagious phase. Since Oct. 7, there have been four new cases in Wexford County, 12 confirmed and one probable case in Osceola County, zero in Missaukee County and three in Lake County.
The number of cases with onset dates in the past ten days and the number of cases announced on a given day does not always line up because test results might not come back well after the "onset" date.
So far, for the week ending Oct. 17, the positivity rate among the four local counties is 2.2%. Of the 1,120 tests run for residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties so far this week, 25 have come back positive. That doesn't always mean there are that many new cases, as some people are tested more than once.
Statewide, there were 143,106 confirmed cases on Friday, an increase of 2,015 new cases. The statewide positivity rate has been above 3% in recent weeks, MDHHS said on Tuesday. The state's goal has been to be below 3%; When positivity rates are above 5%, the fear is that only the sickest patients are getting tested and the virus is more widespread than is being captured by testing, the World Health Organization has said.
There were no new local COVID-19 deaths on Friday. Statewide, 14 more people's COVID-19 deaths were reported to the state, bringing the total to 6,987.
