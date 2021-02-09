All local counties saw new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

CADILLAC — Local health departments reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 from Saturday to Monday.
According to District Health Department No. 10, Wexford County had four new cases — zero on Saturday, two on Sunday and two on Monday; Missaukee County had 10 new cases — four on Saturday, four on Sunday and two on Monday; and Lake County had two new cases — one on Saturday, one on Sunday and zero on Monday.
Central Michigan District Health Department reported that Osceola County had six cases over the weekend. There was no breakdown by day on the health department website.
In total, there have been 1,263 confirmed cases in Wexford County, 575 in Missaukee County, 881 in Osceola County and 334 in Lake County, according to local health departments. This data is the same as reported by the state, with the exception of Wexford County, which has been reported by the state as having 1,265 confirmed cases.
There were no new deaths over the weekend attributed to COVID-19 in the Cadillac News coverage area. As of Monday, there have been 664 recoveries in Osceola County, 1,016 in Wexford County, 438 in Missaukee County, and 286 in Lake County. The number of probable cases on Monday was 135 in Missaukee, 87 in Wexford, and 19 in Lake. No data on probable cases was available for Osceola County.
The number of COVID-19 daily hospitalizations at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital has steadily declined since reaching a peak of 20 patients at the end of November. As of Monday, there were three people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Munson.
Statewide cases reached 569,417 on Monday. There have been a total of 14,905 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, statewide hospital capacity dedicated to COVID-19 patients has been in a 10-week decline, with current capacity at 6.6% for beds with COVID-19 patients. It peaked at 19.6% on Tuesday, Dec. 4.
Last week, District Health Department No. 10 reported administering 8,469 COVID-19 vaccines, bringing the total number of vaccines administered to 21,993 including first and second doses. The running total of vaccines administered in Wexford County is 2,971; in Missaukee County it is 1,017; and in Lake County it is 724. As of Feb. 4, Central Michigan District Health Department reported vaccinating over 8,000 people in their six counties.
“We are very pleased with the progress made in getting our communities vaccinated with the allotted vaccine supplies we’ve been given,‘ said Kevin Hughes, health officer for DHD No. 10. “Looking ahead, we are hoping vaccine supplies increase to allow for larger mass vaccination site clinics. In anticipation of this, we have begun initial planning for larger clinics and will share more information as the process moves forward.‘
This week, DHD No. 10 is hosting primarily first-dose and some second-dose clinics for the priority groups throughout their 10-county jurisdiction. Vaccine clinics are by appointment only — please no walk-ins. If people do not show up for their scheduled appointments, DHD No. 10 has a stand-by list made up of people on waiting lists to call in so that no vaccine goes to waste.
This week, CMDHD will be receiving 2,300 first doses for their six counties. When they have appointments available, CMDHD will email you (or call you if you do not have internet) to make an appointment.
