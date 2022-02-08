CADILLAC — In a society that celebrates having the newest technology on the market, people are familiar with the constant release of updated smartphone models, in-home artificial intelligence helpers and other gadgets.
Over the last decade, electric vehicles have been added to the list of ever-changing tech, but whether they’ll be the transportation of choice in Cadillac remains to be seen. For those living in a larger city like Detroit or Lansing, electric vehicles can be spotted quite often, but they’re just starting to make their way to northern Michigan.
With manufacturers like Grand Traverse Plastics shifting gears to develop EV parts and Meijer installing charging stations, the smell of electric vehicles is in the air. Fox Motors of Cadillac currently has about 18 orders placed for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, which is set to officially release this spring. General Manager Ron Urbanavage said interest has piqued because of incentives like being environmentally conscious, receiving a tax break and not having to purchase gasoline.
“I think you’re going to see more people lean that way, because it truly is very economical,” he said. “I mean, it’s such a savings with the tax break and then, you know, if you’re not spending any money whatsoever in gas, that’s a big savings for people.”
Cutting out gas was the main reason EV owner Ron Puruleski decided to purchase his Chevy Bolt. Before last week, Puruleski had been the owner of two Chevy Bolts, one with a small back-up gas engine, but he sold it in favor of having a single, fully electric vehicle. So far, he said he’s had a large amount of savings by losing gas fill-ups and oil changes. He also has the luxury of never having to glance in a gas station’s direction.
“I just don’t pay any attention to the gas prices,” he said. “I have some friends I just chuckle at when they start saying gas prices are going up, or they’re dropping, whatever, because I said ‘well, it doesn’t matter to me,’ because I use my electric car. It’s cheaper than gasoline.”
Where Puruleski has seen a cost increase, though, is his monthly electric bill, but he said the one to two dollar addition has been worth the savings in other departments.
In the winter, Puruleski gets about 200 miles per full charge, but in the summer, he gets about 252 miles. There’s little concern about running out of power, mostly because the furthest he plans to travel to is Traverse City, but also because he has a charging port right in his garage that keeps his battery topped off every day.
“I’ve never come close to [running out of power]. I’ve always had like around 40, 50 miles,” he said. “And it takes a few hours to do it, six, seven hours, but it’s usually at night when I’m home.”
When he travels to Traverse City as a volunteer driver for WexExpress, he does sometimes stop and charge to be safe, but it’s very rarely a necessity. Although he’s seen them out on the road, Puruleski has yet to meet another person in the area with an electric car.
Taking advantage of the tax break is one reason Becky Rudat is interested in owning an electric vehicle, but the greater appeal is the opportunity to use it as a back-up generator for her home, which can be done with the Ford Lightning.
However, her purchase has been put on hold. If she were to own an electric car, it wouldn’t solely be a generator, she’d need to be comfortable driving it as well.
“I’m looking at different solutions for my home, and I need something easy, because I’m 66, and reliable, so that is what originally sparked my interest,” she said. “Now, the reason I decided to stop and think about it is, I don’t want to drive a big truck. I’m more of an SUV, kind of a middle of the road SUV driver.”
As a retired computer specialist, Rudat lives by a system of never buying the first version of new technology.
“When they create the technology, you wait. See how it shakes out; see what the errors are, you know, what the issues are, the things that they didn’t know,” she said. “And when it’s out in the field and it’s tested a little bit, then you go buy it, so I’m waiting for the first wave to show up; I’ll buy in the second wave.”
There are a few obstacles keeping EVs from becoming popular in Cadillac, according to Urbanavage, but the biggest would be a general skepticism of a relatively unexplored technology for rural towns.
“I think they’re just a little more leery because, you know, in a rural area, you put more miles than, say, in a city, and it’s more of a new thing too,” he said. “It’s a learning curve also, and, you know, there’s a lot of skepticism out there, you know, just going to the full electric, you know, even myself I’m a little nervous of it.”
Despite receiving the aforementioned Ford Lightning orders, Urbanavage said customers have been more interested in the various models of hybrid cars as opposed to electric cars. By having both an electric and gas powered engine, drivers can idle between the two, using electric at lower speeds and gas at higher speeds. Running out of steam would also be less of an issue.
“The hybrids are more acceptable in the area, for us anyways, for the Ford, and especially for the Toyota, because they’ve been out for a lot longer, but people can live with that, because they’re not strapped,” Urbanavage said. “They don’t have to plug it in, right? They can still get really good gas mileage when they’re using the electric mode, and then the gas mode, you know, when you’re braking and stuff, that regenerates the battery.”
Hybrids seem to be the favored vehicle for the moment, but Urbanavage said, down the road, as electrical vehicle production expands and changes and more people become familiarized, community interest will only grow.
“Eventually, people are gonna buy into it,” he said. “They’re going to get educated more over the years, and there’s going to be more reports out there, and, you know, I think that’s a big thing, but it’s been developing for years and years and years.”
