LAKE CITY — All nine township millages on Tuesday's ballot in Missaukee County passed.
Voters supported road and fire millages in eight townships.
Of the eight townships to ask voters to support millage renewals, only Butterfield Township asked for both road and fire millages on Tuesday.
Voters in Butterfield Township chose 138 to 37 to support a four-year, 1.5 mill renewal for fire protection and equipment. They also supported a four-year, 1 mill renewal for road construction and maintenance by a vote of 121 to 54.
Aetna Township voters elected, 94 to 41, to renew a four-year, 2 mill funding of road construction and maintenance.
In Bloomfield Township, voters renewed a four-year, 1 mill road millage at 95 to 59.
Clam Union Township voters supported their road millage at 171 to 63; the road millage is a four-year, 1 mill renewal.
In Forest Township, the four-year, 1 mill road millage was supported by voters, 195 to 96.
In Norwich Township, voters renewed the four-year, 1 mill fire millage, 132 to 51.
Reeder Township voters also supported a four-year, 1 mill fire millage renewal, 272 to 87.
Finally, Riverside Township voters supported a four-year, 1 mill road millage renewal, 181 to 112.
