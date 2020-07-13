All Wexford assessors deemed the 'Gold Standard'

CADILLAC — Recently, the assessors for all local units of government in Wexford County were called the “Gold Standard‘ in the state when it comes to a particular audit.
That praise was given by the Michigan Department of Treasury after all local units of government in the county received notification from the state that they all had passed the 2020 Audit of Minimum Assessing Requirements, according to Wexford County Equalization Director Joe Porterfield. He also said the actual results of the audits have not been received.
“They just said we did an excellent job and raised the standard,‘ he said.
The AMAR is an audit of a local unit of government’s assessing practices and Porterfield said in the past many local units across the state have had problems passing this audit. For that reason, the state legislature passed Public Act 660 in 2018. The public act dealt with assessing reform and set in place a remediation process for those units that failed an audit and could not come up with a timely corrective action plan.
In its simplest form, P.A. 660 provides a statutory framework to ensure proper assessing to guarantee the highest quality assessments for taxpayers as well as local units. It also defines the requirements for a local unit to be determined to be in substantial compliance with the General Property Tax Act, provides timetables for audits as well as follow up audits and provides a process for bringing a local unit into compliance if they remain non-compliant after a follow-up review.
Porterfield also said this particular audit is done every five years and the assessment rolls for each local unit were analyzed.
In the notification from the Treasury, Porterfield said all the local units were notified they passed with nearly perfect scores.
“That is something that has not happened across the state in the history of the audit,‘ he said. “The assessors in our county are the ‘Gold Standard’ with which other local units across the state can follow, with regards to proper assessment administration standards.‘
To help prepare, Porterfield said last year a representative from Treasury was brought in to answer questions and go over the requirements of the audit in detail. Having that helped all Wexford County local units’ assessors understand what was expected of them, according to Porterfield.
“Everyone went back to their respective offices and put a plan in place to be compliant. I could not be more proud of them all,‘ he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.