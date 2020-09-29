CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Allegan man is facing up to life in prison after his arraignment Monday in Wexford County's 84th District Court for his connection with a methamphetamine-related incident.
Joseph Aaron Ballay was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked, or denied second or subsequent offense, and operating a motor vehicle without security for his connection with an incident on May 11 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges.
If convicted, and due to the habitual offender enhancement, Ballay faces up to life in prison.
The charges in question are only accusations. Ballay is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and scheduled a probable cause conference on Oct. 6.
