Allergies bugging you? Don't ignore it.

CADILLAC — "It's just allergies," you might say with a wave of your hand.
You've sneezed and your family wants to know if you're okay.
With ragweed pollen floating around outside right now and mold spores in the air, you're probably right: it's just allergies and it's not contagious.
But that's no reason to suffer.
Treating your allergies can put you in a better position to fight off other infections—including, yes, COVID-19.
"In my practice, by far, the most common cause of sinus infections is incompletely controlled allergies," said Dr. Martin Dubravec, an allergy and asthma specialist in Cadillac. Moreover, "I strongly believe that keeping people healthy, respiratorily, is extremely important in preventing COVID infection."
You want to treat your allergies because that will prevent inflammation.
"It is well-established that people who have inflamed airways from underlying allergic disease, or other diseases, are at increased risk of viral infection," Dr. Dubravec said.
Talk to your own doctor for more specific advice on how to treat your allergies, Dr. Dubavec urged. Treatments might include antihistamines, nasal sprays or allergy shots.
Allergy season isn't going away for at least another month, give or take.
Though online allergy forecasts differ in regards to whether allergy season is at its peak (pollen.com says it's been in the red zone for the past couple of days but will slip down to the orange zone this weekend; weatherbug.com says Cadillac's pollen level is high; but weather.com says ragweed is low in Cadillac).
Fortunately, Dr. Dubravec's office has its own device that measures pollen.
Pollen starts in March or April and lasts until the first frost.
"The peak pollen right now is ragweed," Dr. Dubravec said. "It accounts for the vast majority of pollen."
But pollen isn't even the most common airborne allergen. That would be mold spores, which are around in the spring, summer and fall.
"As far as peaking, ragweed is now very abundant," Dr. Dubravec said. It will stay heavy until the first frost or the end of September, whichever comes first.
