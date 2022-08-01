Alliance for Economic Success awarded $25K grant by Consumer Energy Foundation

CADILLAC — The Alliance for Economic Success recently received a $25,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation to fund economic development efforts throughout the region.
According to a press release issued Thursday by AES, the money will be used to “create a framework for collaboratively identifying, supporting, and sustaining community economic development projects that are designed to increase prosperity and resiliency in Wexford and Missaukee Counties.”
Lisa Miller, executive director for AES, said she was thrilled to receive this level of support from the Consumers Energy Foundation.
“We are very excited about this investment in both AES and the Wexford/Missaukee Area,” Miller said. “This grant will expand our organization’s capacity to support collaboration across the area by establishing and analyzing data, identifying and leveraging community assets, co-developing area-specific priorities, and then ensuring the availability of tools and resources necessary for seamless, intentional collaborative resiliency planning. Together, with our public, private, and nonprofit partners, we will create a framework for on-going collaboration that allows our communities to seamlessly leverage assets and address shared issues.”
Carolyn Bloodworth, Consumers Energy Foundation’s secretary/treasurer, presented Miller and the AES board with the check on at the July AES Board of Directors Meeting held at the Wexford County Michigan State University Extension office, which is located on the campus of Baker College in Cadillac.
“The Consumers Energy Foundation is committed to supporting strategic economic development efforts across Michigan,” said Bloodworth. “We’re pleased to support the Alliance for Economic Success and this important collaboration to ensure Northern Michigan communities grow and thrive.”
“Consumers Energy is a great partner to AES,” said Jeremy Winkle, AES Board Chair. “We are so thankful for the Consumers Energy Foundations’ support of AES and economic development in Wexford and Missaukee counties.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.