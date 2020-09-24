CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Alma man charged with fleeing police and other motor vehicle-related offenses was arraigned Tuesday in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Logan Duane Rogers was arraigned on charges of fourth-degree police officer fleeing, operating while license suspended, revoked, or denied second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without security, and operating a motorcycle without an endorsement for his connection with an incident on May 16 in Clam Lake Township.
If convicted, Rogers faces up to two years in prison and/or fines as high as $1,000. The charges in question are only accusations. Rogers is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was traveling on the southbound ramp to U.S. 131 from M-115 when the trooper noticed two motorcycles facing the opposite direction parked on the shoulder, according to a press release from police. The trooper pulled over and activated his emergency lights, and when the patrol car stopped, one of the motorcycle riders fled the scene traveling the wrong direction up the ramp, police said.
The trooper spoke with the other person at the scene who stated he had just met the other motorcycle rider that day during a group ride to Traverse City but separated from the group, according to police. When the trooper arrived, the police said the fleeing rider told the other rider, “I can’t do this‘ and left the scene. The other rider told police he didn't know the name of the fleeing rider.
After the trooper's investigation and assistance from the MSP Lakeview Post and the Alma Police Department, Rogers was identified as the fleeing rider. An arrest warrant was authorized for Rogers in June, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, he was not arrested and lodged, according to police.
Rogers recently was arrested, lodged in the Gratiot County Jail, and later transferred to Wexford County, according to the press release.
The court issued a personal recognizance bond, and a Sept. 29 probable cause conference was scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.