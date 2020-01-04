Alma man charged with meth-related offense

CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Alma man recently was charged in 84th District Court with a single methamphetamine-related offense.
Nicholas Allen Smith was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Nov. 6 in Cadillac. If convicted, Smith faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines and fees.
The charge in question is an accusation. Smith is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $250,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 14.
