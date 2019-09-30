CADILLAC — A 17-year-old Alpena teen stood mute to various charges including criminal sexual conduct after he was arraigned recently in 28th Circuit Court.
Dakota Anthony Pyne, 17, of Alpena stood mute to charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, person 13-15, for his connection with an incident on June 30 in Cherry Grove Township. If convicted, Pyne faces up to 15 years in prison.
He also stood mute to charges of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, and operating with no licenses or multiple licenses for his connection with an incident on July 17 in Cadillac. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.
The charges in both cases are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Pyne is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued was issued for the charge connected to the June 30 incident while a $10,000 cash or surety bond was continued for the incident involving the stolen vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.