CADILLAC — A cappella singers from around the state will battle it out in an annual competition this Friday and Saturday in Cadillac.
James Carey, director of the Great Lakes Men’s Chorus and a member of the 2017 Michigan barbershop quartet champions, Upper Deck, said the Bush League Novice Quartet championship is open to any barbershop quartet groups that haven’t won a state championship.
This will be the 75th year the event has been held in Michigan.
For years, the contest was held in Gaylord, as it was something of an unwritten rule that it had to be held north of M-55, with the reasoning being that groups from the north would have to travel extra far if it was held south of that line.
Several years ago, the contest was moved to Traverse City and about three years ago, to Cadillac.
“What better place than Cadillac?” Carey said. “It’s kind of an anomaly that it’s here.”
The contest will be held Friday and Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac.
To wrap up the weekend, there will be a fundraising concert for the Cadillac Schools Choir programs at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Cadillac High School Auditorium.
The concert will feature an ensemble from the Great Lakes Men’s Chorus from Grand Rapids as well as the 2022 Michigan International Representative Quartet “Five Star.” In addition, the Cadillac Area Youth Chorus and 2022 Youth Champion Shoreline quartet will sing. Shoreline features area high school students Mark Simons, Caleb Downey and Cole Carey.
Tickets are free but donations will be accepted at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.