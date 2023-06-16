REED CITY — Amazon Hub Delivery Partner Program is seeking two Reed City businesses to sign on to the program.
This opportunity allows business owners to earn additional revenue with every successful package delivered in their local community by utilizing existing staff, infrastructure and resources.
To apply visit amazon.com/hub. If a business mentions the Reed City Chamber referred them and the business is selected for the program, the chamber will receive $1,000 to go toward future chamber events.
