CADILLAC — Businesses looking to diversify and bring in more income on a daily basis are in luck: Amazon is recruiting local partners to deliver packages to customers in the Cadillac area.
On Wednesday, representatives from Amazon Michigan Team met with local business leaders and city officials at the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, where a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to introduce the Amazon Delivery Partner Program.
Julie Leach, Amazon field acquisition manager, said she pitched the idea of bringing the program to Cadillac because she knew the area had a lot of commerce and also a vibrant chamber of commerce; approaching potential recruits out of the blue can be tough, Leach said, but with a chamber that is active in the community, it's easier to get word out about the program and its benefits.
In rural areas such as Cadillac, Leach said it can take longer to deliver packages to customers because there aren't as many drivers here. Partnering with local businesses solves that problem, Leach said, and also provides an opportunity for them to earn some extra cash on the side.
While the program is brand new in Cadillac, Leach said three businesses already have signed up.
Partnering businesses can use their own vehicles and don't have to change anything about the core products or services they offer.
To be a part of the program, businesses have to have general liability insurance and worker's compensation.
Every day, Amazon will receive packages at its Saginaw processing facility and from there will transport them directly to the participating businesses in the Cadillac area. Those businesses will deliver the packages within a 6-mile radius.
Amazon also is offering cash to those who refer partnering businesses to the program. Through the end of March, the cash award will be $1,000 for each referral. After March, the award will be $500.
For more information or to sign up for the program, call Leach at (989) 501-1600 or email leasjuli@amazon.com.
