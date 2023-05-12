Amazon now offering delivery partnership program to Lake City businesses

LAKE CITY — Amazon Hub is introducing a new way for Lake City businesses to diversify and bring in more income.
Representatives from Amazon met with local business owners at the Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce and had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to introduce its Amazon Delivery Partner Program Thursday.
Amazon Hub field acquisition manager Julie Leach said they are recruiting Lake City businesses to help deliver packages in the area. She said the businesses would deliver 20 to 50 packages a day within a 6.5-mile radius from their location and have until 8 p.m. each day to finish their deliveries.
“What I hear from partners is it’s a nice way that they can stabilize their business because the money is coming into their account every week,” Leach said.
Leach said the program also helps businesses build relationships within their community. For Amazon, she said it’s a way for them to bring mini Amazon Hubs to rural areas for package deliveries.
There is no incurring additional costs for businesses. Leach said businesses will need to have general liability insurance and worker’s compensation. Businesses will use their own staff and vehicle to make deliveries.
To sign up for the program, call Leach at (989) 501-1600 or email her at leasjuli@amazon.com.
