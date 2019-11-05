America is not a true democracy and that's the way it was intended

CADILLAC — It might come as a surprise to some people — especially on Election Day — to find out that the United States is not a truly democratic system.
It’s actually quite a bit different than a pure democracy and while some say that’s a shortcoming that should be addressed, others say the American experiment is very unique and worth preserving as it was originally envisioned by the Founding Fathers.
According to the most recent Democracy Index published by the Economist — which describes itself as a non-partisan magazine based in Europe that follows democratic trends throughout the world — America is considered to be a “flawed democracy,‘ whereas countries like Canada, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark and Australia are considered “full‘ democracies.
The Economist grades countries based on five broad categories: electoral process and pluralism, the functioning of government, political participation, democratic political culture and civil liberties.
The majority of the western hemisphere is comprised of countries that are either flawed democracies or full democracies. In the eastern hemisphere, democratic status is essentially a reverse image of the west, with the majority of countries considered either full authoritarian regimes or hybrid authoritarian regimes (see map).
The Economist made note of the growing disparity between countries that are democratic and those that are run by dictators: “(...) less than 5% of the world’s population currently lives in a ‘full democracy,’‘ the Economist wrote. “Nearly a third live under authoritarian rule, with a large share of those in China. Overall, 89 of the 167 countries assessed in 2017 received lower scores than they had the year before.‘
Norway is the most democratic country in the ranking, a position it has held since 2010, and western Europe accounts for 14 of the 19 “full democracies‘ that make up the ranking’s top tier.
North Korea is the most authoritarian, followed by Central Africa, Chad, Congo, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Yemen. China and Russia didn’t fare much better.
Richard Hall, professor at the Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan, said there are a number of features to the American democratic system that make it less of a “full democracy‘ than other countries — and those features were put there for a reason.
For one thing, voters in more democratic countries — such as the United Kingdom, for instance — have a far more direct role in choosing their top leaders than do voters in the U.S.
The U.K. has in place what is known as a plurality system, where politicians are elevated into positions of power based on exactly how many votes they receive; in other words, the public is more proportionately represented in Parliament than it is in the U.S. This system makes it easier for several different parties to be represented in Parliament; contrast that to the U.S., where the vast majority of Congress is comprised of representatives of only two parties.
In the U.S., politicians are selected on more of a winner-take-all basis; if a candidate has even one less vote than their opponent, their party is not represented at all in Congress. This is most apparent in the U.S. Senate, where each state — no matter large or how small — has only two seats.
There’s also another important distinction: in Parliament, the members of the House of Commons — who are directly chosen by the people — dictate who becomes the prime minister, which is the highest governmental position. In America, the Electoral College has ultimate say over who becomes president and support for the candidate by the legislative branch — House and Senate — and the majority of U.S. voters, is not required for that person to take office. That is why two presidential elections in recent memory involved Democratic candidates who won the popular vote but still weren’t chosen to be president.
This separation of the voters from those who are selected for the highest offices of the land was established by the Founding Fathers to protect against “the tyranny of the majority,‘ Hall said.
“It’s a theme that runs through the Federalist Papers,‘ Hall said in reference to a collection of 85 articles and essays written by Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and John Jay under the pseudonym “Publius‘ to promote the ratification of the United States Constitution. “Their principal concern was the rise of demagogs who would appeal to the passions of the masses for narrow economic interests over the public good.‘
Hall said they also feared that a more direct form of democracy would lead to the majority of the population violating the rights of the minority — especially property rights — in the form of programs that would radically redistribute wealth.
The separation of legislative, judicial and executive powers in the U.S. also creates a system of checks and balances designed to prevent elected leaders from becoming authoritarian dictators.
For all its faults, Hall said the U.S. democratic system has so far remained pretty resilient and is worth defending.
“There’s no other system like it in the world,‘ Hall said. “Some might advocate it’s not the best system, but it’s the one we have.‘
