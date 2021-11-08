CADILLAC — The public is invited to a dinner at the Cadillac post of the American Legion to celebrate Veterans Day and thank those who have served.
The dinner will be held Nov. 13, which is the Saturday after Veterans Day.
Event organizer Ritchie Harris said veterans eat for free and they can bring one friend who also will eat for free.
The event will begin at 5 p.m., with food served promptly at 6 p.m.
On the menu will be roast beef, ham, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, a roll, and cake for dessert.
Tickets for non-veterans cost $12 and are available at the American Legion, which is located at 422 N. Mitchell St.
Seating is limited to the first 130 tickets.
The Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary are hosting the dinner.
“This is a happy day for veterans,” Harris said.
For more information, call the Legion at (231) 775-6500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.