LAKE CITY — This past weekend, the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce, the American Legion Post No. 300, and various local businesses sold tickets for multiple raffles being put on by the American Legion and Sons of the America Legion.
The money raised will be used to support numerous Legion programs based on financial need.
“The purpose is to raise funds to help the Legion programs in the community in which we live,‘ SAL Commander John Brown said.
There are two raffles, one for the SAL and one for the American Legion. The SAL raffle is for a 6x6 deer blind, which will come with a 6x10 trailer. The drawing for this raffle will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Festival of the Pines.
The American Legion raffle is for three guns: a Savage 6.5 Creedmoor with a variable scope, a 20-gauge pump shotgun, and a Ruger 10/22. The drawing for this raffle will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the American Legion Post No. 300.
Tickets for both raffles are $10 and, Brown said both will be a “winner takes it.‘ Tickets are limited, with only 1,500 to 2,000 available for each raffle.
