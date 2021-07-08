CADILLAC — As hospitals begin resuming elective surgeries, many are reporting severe blood shortages statewide.
In a press release by the Red Cross, hospitals are seeing a high number of trauma cases and emergency room visits. As a result, some hospitals have been forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries.
“We have seen red cell demand (whole blood) climb by 10% this year compared to 2019,‘ Todd Kulman, regional communications manager at the Michigan Red Cross, said. “The reason for that is the number of trauma cases, organ transplants, and elective surgeries have gone up,‘
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many hospitals were forced to put a pause on elective surgeries to make room for COVID patients. With the vaccine becoming readily available, hospitals were beginning to resume such surgeries. Now, they are to slow the pace of these surgeries, which Kulman said has delayed crucial patient care.
Typically, hospitals like to have a three to five-day supply of blood on hand. However, Kulman said many hospitals have reported dwindling supplies, with some down to a three or two-day blood supply. In severe cases, some are reportedly down to a half-a-day blood supply.
As a result, Kulman said the Red Cross had to distribute a “more than expected‘ amount of blood products to hospitals.
“Over the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed more than 75,000 blood products to hospitals,‘ Kulman said.
With summer upon us, Kulman said it has created “the perfect storm‘ as the Red Cross typically sees a decline in donations during the summer months. This is due to fewer opportunities to hosts blood drives (particularly at schools) and more people going out to travel.
As the Red Cross works around the clock to supply hospitals with blood products, Kulman urged the community to donor blood if they are willing and able. While donors of all blood types are needed, Kulman said those with Type O are especially needed as Type O negative blood is a universal donor and Type O positive blood is the most transfused.
“We are asking those folks who are healthy and eligible to make an appointment,‘ Kulman said.
For individuals interested in donating blood, please visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment online or find a blood drive opportunity near you.
People may also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or schedule an appointment via the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate, you must:
• Bring a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification.
• Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
• High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
According to the Red Cross’ press release, in most cases, those who received the COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, it is important to know the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they receive to determine donation eligibility.
