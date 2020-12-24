Amid pandemic, Rexar beats fundraising goal

CADILLAC — In the weeks before Christmas, Rexair general foreman Tim Payne was watching the numbers add up.
He had a goal, and they weren't quite there yet.
On Wednesday, Rexair employees at the factory in Cadillac and at the corporate offices in Troy made good.
Together, employees raised $23,087 for the Cadillac Salvation Army. With the Rexair company match, that meant the charity received a $46,174 donation on Wednesday during the socially-distant Christmas boxed lunch at Rexair.
That means Payne met his goal of topping last year's $44,646 donation.
"With all the challenges that are going on in the world, you know, obviously," Payne said of the drive to support Salvation Army. "Fortunately, we're still working here but everyone has their own personal challenges with the ever-changing world environment right now."
With social distancing needs, fundraising was a little different this year. Payne "sold" tickets to factory employees (donations earn drawing tickets for employees, who then earn a chance to win big items, like a TV) in person with cash or with payroll deductions, but corporate employees who worked remotely handled their donations over email and payroll deduction forms.
The donations were not small, either. There are fewer than 300 employees.
"The generosity of the employees we have here just never ceases to amaze me," Payne said. "The generosity, it's mind-blowing."
