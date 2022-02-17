CADILLAC — Sitting in the back of a police cruiser following a high-speed pursuit in Wexford County in February 2013, something clicked in Devon Schwartz’s mind.
“Snow was on the ground and it was a really nice day,” Schwartz recalls. “That’s when I completely surrendered my life to Christ ... my journey started there.”
Schwartz grew up in an Amish household in northern Indiana but during the adolescent rite of passage known as rumspringa, he left religion at 16 years old and started down the dark path of drug addiction and crime.
As an infant, Schwartz suffered an injury that made one of his legs grow about an inch and three-quarters shorter than the other. This deformity caused Schwartz a lot of heartache in the early part of his life, with the teasing and mockery that came from his peers. It also planted the seeds of doubt about his Christian upbringing.
“Bitterness took hold of my life,” Schwartz said. “Bitterness at God and my parents for letting this happen to me.”
Schwartz was conflicted: on the one hand, he had a fear of going to hell for leaving the Amish community and denouncing Christianity; on the other hand, he wanted to live life on his own terms.
And live on his own terms he did, becoming addicted to methamphetamine along the way and racking up a laundry list of felonies including possession of meth, maintaining a drug vehicle, resisting arrest, habitual driving with a suspended license, and others.
During this time, one of the things Schwartz did to earn money was sell a nutritional supplement called Protandim; the reason he was in Wexford County in 2013 was due to connections he had made through this business venture.
According to Cadillac News reporting at the time, on Feb. 6, a trooper from the Michigan State Police attempted to stop Schwartz for having illegally tinted windows on his 1996 Oldsmobile. Schwartz pulled away, driving east as fast as 105 mph. State Police deployed tire puncturing spikes in Roscommon County, and brought the chase to a stop as Schwartz’ right tire was punctured. In addition to fleeing police, Schwartz also was charged with delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug vehicle after drugs were found in the car.
After he was handcuffed and placed in the back of the police cruiser, Schwartz said a Bible passage suddenly came into his mind. The passage was Psalm 139, which Schwartz said outlines how God is in control of your life at all times.
“He was well aware of it and it was not an accident,” Schwartz said about his life up to that moment. “While I was yet in my mother’s womb, God had this life planned out for me. A feeling of calm came over me in the back of that car. That’s when I humbly accepted what God has planned for my life.”
At sentencing, Schwartz spoke in court to publicly apologize to his father for the shame and embarrassment brought by his actions.
Schwartz told the Cadillac News at the time he intended to return to the Amish community at his home in Nappannee, Indiana, and join the church when he was eventually released from prison.
Members of the Amish community and Schwartz’s family, numbering about two dozen, sat in the courtroom during the sentencing. Schwartz said it was these family members and others in his community who showed up to lend their support, not the individuals whom he met while doing drugs.
While in jail, Schwartz said he led Bible study for his fellow prisoners. During this time, he realized God is still alive, and is still in the business of answering prayers, including those of his parents. Doing drugs never helped him find the peace, satisfaction and contentment he has now.
“In my heart, I have no desire to repeat this,” Schwartz said at the time.
Now, about eight years later, a lot has happened in Schwartz’s life but his commitment to Christ has not wavered.
After serving a prison sentence for the crimes committed in Wexford County, Schwartz lived for a time in the Amish community in Marion before moving back to Indiana, where he knew he faced additional charges from crimes he had committed there, including habitual driving with a suspended license.
The sentencing hearing for these crimes was another pivotal moment for Schwartz, who fully expected to be taken to prison that day after the prosecutor balked at the original plea deal and proceeded to argue hard for a prison sentence.
Schwartz said his mentor, the bishop Paul Schlabach was there, and made a “prophesy” about what would happen in the next 45 minutes.
He said it would get rocky and wavy, as if Schwartz were in the back of a boat. But in the front of the boat was Jesus, who would take the brunt of the waves.
The prosecutor ended their argument by conceding that they would understand if the judge gave Schwartz house arrest instead of prison time, which is exactly what the judge did.
“It was a God moment,” Schwartz said. “I deserved my punishment but the judge gave me grace. God gave me grace.”
During the next couple of years, Schwartz served out his time on house arrest and was married to an Amish woman named Rose. Schwartz said he also paid off about $90,000 in debt and for the first time in his adult life, was debt free with the exception of his house.
Following the conclusion of his house arrest sentence, which was lifted early due to how well he was doing in the program, Schlabach asked Schwartz to travel back to Michigan to run a Christian-based rehabilitation center for men struggling with addiction.
Schlabach said he thought Schwartz would be perfect for the position due to his past experience. Like someone battling cancer, it’s more helpful to hear from someone else who’s gone through a similar situation than someone who hasn’t, Schlabach said.
“Somebody that already walked that walk,” Schlabach said. “Someone who won’t be judgmental about it.”
Leaving his home and a job he loved was a tough decision but Schwartz said he concluded that this was God’s plan for his life and agreed to go.
For about a year now, Schwartz has managed Psalm 51 Ranch in Sturgis, Michigan. The ranch was named after King David’s prayer of repentance.
Every day, Schwartz said those enrolled in the program wake up at 6 a.m., make their beds and brush their teeth. The rest of their days are filled with Bible study, prayer, chores and helping people in the community by performing various tasks; one recent task, for example, was cleaning up debris from a barn fire. Enrollees are not allowed to wear any clothes with writing on them (such as brand names), and smartphones and other devices are prohibited. Schwartz said they treat about 12 men at a time at the ranch.
“It’s beautiful to see the Lord change their lives,” Schwartz said about the men enrolled in the program.
Schlabach has witnessed this very same change over the last three to five years in Schwartz, who he believes has absolutely no desire to return to his former life.
“It’s such an empty life,” said Schlabach, who went through a similar transformation about 22 years ago following a period when he left the church in pursuit of secular temptations. Like Schwartz, Schlabach said he wouldn’t have been able to get his life together if not for his faith.
“There was nothing slowing me down,” Schlabach said about his past behaviors and lifestyle. “My parents pleaded with me to get help. It took an act of God.”
Schlabach said Schwartz’s life is like the parable of the blind men who asked Jesus to heal them, and because of their faith in him, Jesus performed a miracle and made them see.
“We’re all still human,” Schlabach said. “He could put a stick in his eye and make himself blind again but it would have to a willing, purposeful choice to go back to that.”
Schwartz, who turns 40 this year, takes his life one day at a time and prefers not to make predictions about what the next day will bring.
“I’m learning not to be so close-minded,” Schwartz said. “We’re never promised tomorrow. All we know is we’re one day closer to Jesus than we were before.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.