'An anomaly and unlikely to recur'

CADILLAC — Anthony Wolff is a "very good" and "wonderful" employee, according to his bosses, a recently released document states.
But the city of Cadillac tried to fire the fire marshal after he pled no contest to a domestic violence misdemeanor charge in March of 2020. The plea was not an admission of guilt but did result in a sentence of two-years' probation.
The city announced on Tuesday that arbitration had re-instated Wolff and that he would resume his duties Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon, the city granted a Cadillac News Freedom of Information Act Request for the arbitrator's opinion.
Cadillac Fire Fighters Association Local 704 filed a grievance shortly after Wolff was terminated and now appear to have saved Wolff's job.
That's assuming he successfully completes probation and the criminal proceedings are dismissed next year.
On Feb. 18, Kathryn A. VanDagens, an arbitrator for the Michigan Employment Relations Commission Voluntary Labor Arbitration Tribunal, issued an opinion that re-instated Wolff—but without backpay and contingent on his successful completion of probation and the subsequent dismissal of charges. As part of Wolff's plea deal in the criminal case, if he completes probation, the charges will be dismissed and he won't have a criminal record.
Some of the document was redacted.
Given the placement of the redactions and a letter from the city explaining that some of the newspaper's FOIA request was being denied, it seems likely that the redacted comments came from or pertain to the victim in Wolff's criminal case.
The media is referenced multiple times in the arbitrator's decision.
The reason given for Wolff's termination was "bringing disrepute" to the Cadillac Fire Department; the city, in arbitration, pointed to multiple news articles that reported on the charges brought against Wolff and also named him, in headlines, as the city's fire marshal. Stock footage used in the stories also showed Wolff in uniform.
As the city's fire marshal, Wolff interacted frequently with the media and with the public, serving as an official voice for fire safety and department activities.
Wolff's public-facing role and the ensuing media coverage of the criminal charges against him impaired the city's ability to function, the city alleged.
Not so fast, said the union.
In fact, it was the city that controlled the public narrative, the union argued. It was the city that issued a statement regarding Wolff's arrest, after all (following requests for comment).
And where, the union wanted to know, was the proof that the city's reputation had been harmed?
The union also said there was no proof that Wolff's conduct would impair his ability to do his job or to cause his coworkers to be reluctant to work with him.
The arbitrator largely agreed with the union. Though the arbitrator said the city "was not responsible for the notoriety surrounding" Wolff's legal troubles, on other key matters, the arbitrator sided with the union.
Moreover, news media had included a line from the city's news release at that time of Wolff's arrest that said the criminal charges were unrelated to his job.
Also working in Wolff's favor is the fact that he's on probation and not in jail, so his sentence won't keep him from doing his job.
The arbitrator wrote, "unlike off-duty criminal conduct that might involve drug use or other conduct that could be repeated in the workplace, the public would be unlikely to fear that Grievant would repeat this conduct while on duty."
That's in contrast to a 2016 suspension of a Cadillac sergeant who was charged with operating while intoxicated. The sergeant was suspended for thirty days.
The public could assume that a police officer might drink and drive while working.
But nobody was alleging that Wolff might repeat "the conduct that formed the basis of his criminal charge," while on the job, the arbitrator wrote.
Wolff was initially charged with sexual assault but later pled no-contest to the misdemeanor domestic violence charge.
But he "was not convicted of this crime and his plea to a lesser crime has been sealed and may be dismissed. Furthermore, there is no evidence that the public perceived this arrest as related to his position," the arbitrator wrote.
The arbitrator went on to note that City Manager Marcus Peccia and Ottjepka had described Wolff as a "very good" and "wonderful employee" with no prior discipline on his record.
In a redacted section of the arbitrator's opinion, the arbitrator called Wolff's conduct an anomaly.
"The criminal charges arose out of (redacted). The events transpired (redacted)
and appear to be an anomaly and unlikely to recur," the arbitrator wrote. "If Grievant successfully completes his probation, the proceedings against him will be dismissed and there will be no conviction or plea on his record. Given all these factors, discharge was too severe a penalty."
