CADILLAC — The sun was peeking over the horizon Sunday as Gavin Hoffman, Andy Denzel, Gunner Meyers and Greg Bosscher loaded onto a bus headed for Detroit.
Although it was Halloween, there were no tricks or treats waiting in Michigan’s largest city. As it turns out, however, horrific things were occurring on the playing field at Ford Field. The four men were heading to Detroit to see the Lions play the Eagles.
The result was a lackluster performance by the Lions, but for the four men — Andy in particular — Sunday’s game is one they will never forget. The idea for the trip started earlier this fall when Gavin and Andy were talking sports at the Clam Lake Brewing Company. Gavin is a cook at the Cadillac business and Andy is a regular customer.
Gavin and Andy were razzing each other like they normally do. Andy is a regular at Clam Lake and comes in a couple of times a week. He has a good rapport with all the staff, but he has a connection with Gavin.
So it was on this recent occasion Gavin and Andy started talking about sports, which is one of Andy’s passions. Gavin had just gone to the Lions game against the Baltimore Ravens and was talking about it. Gavin said he was seated behind the goal post that Ravens kicker Justin Tucker hit his league record and game-winning kick through.
Gavin asked if Andy had ever been to a Detroit Lions game, to which he replied he had not. It didn’t take long before Gavin voiced that he wanted to take Andy to a game.
“He usually comes out in the summer because he uses his wheelchair to get around. I didn’t see him until the spring and summer and I just started talking to him when he came in,” Gavin said. “I got to know him more. This trip strengthened our friendship and is becoming something very special to me.”
Andy was born with Cerebral Palsy. Despite that, Andy has maintained a positive attitude and energy.
While his disability in itself doesn’t keep him from going to Ford Field, getting there does. He would need the aid of a special vehicle with a wheelchair lift to transport him. To rent such a vehicle comes with a big price tag and one that Andy could not afford.
That is when Gavin and the rest of the employees at Clam Lake decided to make the trip to Detroit and the Lions game happen.
The staff at the restaurant/bar committed to getting Andy to Detroit. This included raising the money for handicap accessible tickets for Andy and Gavin and transportation there. The staff committed to raising $1,600 and Gavin said they raised more than $5,000.
While some of the money was going to be used to rent the vehicle with the wheelchair lift, Gavin said it was graciously donated by J.T. and Becky Anderson.
“He (Andy) was excited, cracking jokes and making us laugh all day long. He was in a great mood and it was nice to see him so up and excited to do something,” Gavin said. “It was a long day and we were happy to create that moment for Andy. He told me all day how appreciative he was. That made everything worth it and filled my heart with joy and gratitude.”
Andy even received a box of Lions gear from the team that included a windbreaker, a t-shirt, a cup, a coffee mug, a foam finger and a signed Jared Goff football.
The foursome got home around 11 p.m. Sunday, but after the game, they stopped by Slows Bar-B-Q in the Corktown district of Detroit for dinner.
“I had an awesome time. I appreciate the community support I have received to make this happen,” Andy said.
Although going to the game was fun, Gavin said it took a toll on Andy having to be in his chair for that long. Because he has Cerebral Palsy, Gavin said Andy doesn’t have control over any of his body. When in his wheelchair, Gavin said Andy has to be strapped in or he will slip down. Being in his chair without the ability to stretch out made him sore, Gavin said.
With more than $5,000 raised, Gavin said there is talk about taking Andy to a Red Wings game this season and potentially one other surprise that he didn’t want to say. Either way, Gavin said he hopes this experience teaches people a valuable lesson about inclusion.
“I hope that people reading this will include people with disabilities, learn about their needs and help them to live a normal life like we do,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.