CADILLAC — Pigeon poop can be a problem, making a mess in downtown areas.
Rock pigeons like tall buildings and they love ledges on tall buildings. That’s why you see the birds so often in cities — and their excrement.
Normally, the Downtown Development Authority in Cadillac manages the mess by taking steps to prevent baby pigeons.
The DDA pays for bird feed that’s been laced with birth control. The food keeps the pigeons that eat it infertile. The feeder, which is on the roof of the city’s municipal building, releases feed for just three seconds a day. But it’s enough to keep the flock coming.
But for much of this year, the birds haven’t been getting their birth control.
COVID-19 social distancing measures and other factors meant that the bird feed never went on top of city hall’s roof.
That’s about to change.
The feeder and food will be back in place on Monday, according to Mike Coy, the city’s zoning administrator, who also works on the pigeon program with the DDA.
The delay hasn’t resulted in any noticeable difference in the pigeon population, as far as Coy knows.
“I don’t go around and count pigeons downtown,‘ Coy said, laughing.
