CADILLAC — E-cigarette users may see their health insurance premiums increase significantly as a result of the nationwide panic surrounding the use of such products.
What’s more, even those who don’t vape could see their health insurance rates increase, albeit in a less direct manner.
In June, prior to the rash of vaping-related illnesses reported in states around the country, insurance analysts Quote Wizard published a report that listed the prevalence rates of vaping in all states based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Michigan ranked among the top 30% of states in the country for vaping prevalence — 4.9% of the population — tying Alabama, Mississippi, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Virginia. The report also noted that 3.6 million middle school and high school students reported e-cigarette use.
Analyst Adam Johnson said they conducted the study to determine which areas of the country could be most affected by rising insurance rates if e-cigarettes are declared a derivative classification of a tobacco product in the eyes of states and insurers.
While the FDA already classifies the e-cigarette as a tobacco product, it still tends to be a gray area for most insurance companies.
Johnson said when they initially published the report, there wasn’t much interest in the findings but with the recent emergency declaration in Michigan to ban flavored vaping products, and discussion at the federal level to do the same, more eyes are on the industry.
With this much attention being paid to vaping, Johnson said it could force the hand of insurance companies to act, perhaps sooner than later, to reclassify vaping as a derivative tobacco product, which could result in vape users being charged up to 50% more in premium costs under the Affordable Care Act’s tobacco use surcharge.
Johnson wasn’t sure if the surcharge could be applied to situations where a young person is covered under their parent’s health insurance plan but he added that it’s possible everyone’s insurance rates could be impacted to one degree or another, depending on where they lived.
He said insurance companies use a number of factors to set rates in any given area, including data on behaviors and health. If vaping were reclassified, Johnson said companies might use it as an indication of high-risk behavior, which could be used to raise rates in areas with heavy vaping.
“(The tobacco use surcharge wouldn’t) directly affect individuals who don’t vape,‘ Johnson said. “But if you’re around high-risk people, rates could be affected.‘
Donna Norkoli, health planner with District No. 10 Health Department, said national surveys indicate that around 20% of high school students in the U.S. say they vape.
According to data from the 2015 Michigan Profile for Healthy Youth survey, 11.6% of high school students in Wexford County reported vaping in the last 30 days. Data wasn’t available for Missaukee, Osceola or Lake counties.
Although 2015 was the most recent data available in the survey, Norkoli said trends from around the state indicate e-cig use has doubled in some places during the last two years, so it’s entirely possible rates in Wexford and surrounding counties are higher than 11.6%.
As vaping rates have risen in recent years, cigarette smoking has continued to decline in prevalence among youth — a trend that started long before vaping came onto the scene.
“That’s what’s so frustrating about it,‘ Norkoli said. “We’re seeing another generation becoming addicted to nicotine.‘
Concern about the health effects of vaping came to a head recently when hundreds of people across the country — many of them teenagers — were hospitalized with respiratory injuries. In seven of those cases, the injuries caused death.
Norkoli said researchers are trying to figure out what is causing the injuries but until they have it figured out, the CDC has suggested people stop using these products altogether.
It’s possible damage to the lungs could have something to do with the use of THC or CBD oil, Norkoli said. It also might be some sort of physical reaction to inhaling vapor out of a device with metallic parts, although since vaping hasn’t been around for very long, long-term effects are completely unknown.
According to the CDC, patients in this investigation have reported symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever, and abdominal pain.
Some patients have reported that their symptoms developed over a few days, while others have reported that their symptoms developed over several weeks. A lung infection does not appear to be causing the symptoms.
The CDC recommends that anyone who uses an e-cigarette or vaping product should not buy these products (e.g., e-cigarette or vaping products with THC or CBD oils) off the street, and should not modify or add any substances to these products that are not intended by the manufacturer.
