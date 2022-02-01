CADILLAC — Geopolitical tensions already are raising gas prices in the U.S., and experts say it could get even more painful at the pump for American consumers in the coming months.
For the fifth straight week, the nation’s average gas price has risen, climbing 2.9 cents from a week ago and standing at $3.34 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.22 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 13 cents more than this time last month and 82 cents more than this time last year, according to AAA Michigan.
“The price of oil pushed into territory unseen in over seven years as WTI crude hit $88 per barrel, which continues to drag gasoline prices higher,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With continued concerns over geopolitical tensions and crude oil supply, the small yet noticeable increases are likely to continue. The only factor keeping gas prices from rising more substantially is that gasoline demand remains low as winter storms keep motorists closer to home. Once the weather starts to turn and warm gradually, we’ll lose the only restraint to larger price increases.”
DeHaan told the Cadillac News that recent events in the Middle East, including unrest in Libya and a drone attack intercepted by the United Arab Emirates, have lowered confidence that the market will be able to meet demand, causing prices to rise.
He said prices likely won’t be going down in February and by the end of winter and beginning of spring, as refineries conduct maintenance operations and switch over to summer fuel, prices are predicted to accelerate even more.
The elephant in the room and biggest potential influencer of future oil prices, however, is the conflict brewing between Russia and Ukraine.
If Russia invades Ukraine, DeHaan said it’s possible that the U.S. will impose economic sanctions on the country, which in turn may retaliate by raising the price of their oil exports. With Russia being the No. 2 exporter of oil in the world, DeHaan said this could have a big impact on prices in the U.S. and elsewhere.
“It certainly could get very ugly this summer,” DeHaan. “It’s hard to say for sure what will happen, but we could get all-time record high prices.”
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the highest average price ever reached in the U.S. was $4.11 a gallon, which occurred in July 2008.
AAA Michigan offered a similar analysis.
“Although the market took a slight step back Thursday due to contract fluctuations, tension between Russia and Ukraine contributed to a crude price surge earlier last week,” reads a AAA Michigan press release issued Monday. “Since Russia is a member of OPEC+, sanctions over the country’s actions along the eastern border of Ukraine could cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market. In light of tight global supply, the market is concerned that a looming invasion could contribute to a volatile market, leading prices to rise higher.”
“After a wild January, Michigan drivers are seeing a little stability at the pump,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Rising stocks held pump prices in check last week, despite an increase in crude oil prices. If crude prices continue to rise, gas prices will likely follow suit.”
DeHaan said that President Joe Biden may be able to take some of the sting off coming increases by rescinding stifling regulations he’s put on the domestic oil and gas industry since he took office, but it’s difficult to say with confidence whether or not he’ll decide to take that action.
Even if Russia doesn’t invade Ukraine, DeHaan said prices may still spike to around $4 a gallon, although such an increase likely would be short-lived.
Assuming the Russian invasion scenario doesn’t play out, and barring further unforeseen circumstances, DeHaan said consumers could start to see some relief at the pump by the beginning of the second half of the year.
